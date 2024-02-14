One Massachusetts Spot Named Among ‘Most Beautiful Coastal Towns’ In The US

Edgartown, situated on the eastern side of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, is a picturesque village with a rich history dating back to the 17th century. Renowned for its whaling, fishing, and sailing heritage, the town boasts sandy beaches, lighthouses, historic structures, and natural wonders, earning it a spot among the most beautiful coastal towns in the United States according to The Travel.

Highlights of Edgartown

Discover a range of cultural, natural, and adventurous activities in Edgartown:

: A popular three-mile stretch along the Atlantic Ocean, ideal for activities like swimming, surfing, sunbathing, and wildlife spotting. Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary: A 200-acre nature reserve offering trails, a salt marsh, a pond, and a forest, allowing exploration of diverse habitats and wildlife through guided walks and educational programs.

Dining and Drinking in Edgartown

Edgartown presents a diverse range of dining options:

The Seafood Shanty: A casual waterfront restaurant offering delectable seafood dishes with a scenic view of the harbor.

Alchemy: A fine dining restaurant serving a sophisticated menu of American and French cuisine in a cozy lounge or an elegant dining room.

: A charming café in a garden setting, providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, along with a gift shop and art gallery. The Newes from America Pub: A traditional pub dating back to 1742, offering classic pub fare and local beers in a cozy atmosphere.

Transportation in and around Edgartown

Accessing Edgartown is possible by ferry, plane, or car. Ferries run from various locations on the mainland and the island, while Martha’s Vineyard Airport provides air access. Once in Edgartown, walking, biking, or using public transportation like Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) buses are convenient options.

Best Time to Visit Edgartown

Edgartown welcomes visitors year-round, with summer being the most popular period due to warm weather and lively events. Shoulder seasons of spring and fall offer milder weather, fewer crowds, and lower rates. Winter, though cold, provides a cozy atmosphere and winter activities.

Conclusion

Edgartown, with its blend of history, culture, nature, and recreational opportunities, caters to a variety of interests. Whether seeking relaxation, a family vacation, or a romantic getaway, Edgartown provides an inviting destination for those who appreciate the allure of New England’s charm, sea, and sun.