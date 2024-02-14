There’s An Abandoned Submarine Museum in New Jersey and it is Fascinating

New Jersey boasts a rich and diverse history, harboring hidden treasures within its waters that remain largely unknown to many. Among these gems is the USS Ling, a World War II-era submarine that, once a part of a naval museum, now lies abandoned and mired in mud.

USS Ling: An Historical Submarine

The USS Ling, a Balao-class submarine launched in 1943 and commissioned in 1945, was one of the 120 submarines constructed during World War II to counter the Japanese fleet. With a crew of 80 men, it could dive up to 400 feet, armed with 10 torpedo tubes and a 5-inch deck gun. Its surface speed reached 20 knots, while it could travel at 8.75 knots underwater.

Despite its capabilities, the Ling never engaged in combat, as the war concluded soon after its commissioning. Transitioning to a training vessel at the Brooklyn Navy Yard until 1960, it was decommissioned and placed in reserve. In 1972, the Submarine Memorial Association received the Ling as a donation and transformed it into a museum ship.

New Jersey Naval Museum: A Tribute to the Silent Service

The Submarine Memorial Association secured a lease on land near the Court Street Bridge along the Hackensack River from the Borg family, who owned a newspaper company. The New Jersey Naval Museum, featuring the Ling as its primary exhibit, displayed various naval artifacts, offering guided tours to educate visitors on submariners’ history and life.

Operating for 35 years, the museum became a source of pride for veterans and the community. However, in 2007, the Borg family sold the land to a developer planning a residential and commercial complex, prompting the museum’s eviction. The Ling faced a unique challenge due to its massive size and being stuck in the river’s shallow, silted waters.

Ling’s Predicament: Trapped in the Mud

Weighing 2,500 tons and measuring 312 feet in length, the Ling presented a formidable challenge for relocation. The shallow and silted river, coupled with the narrow Court Street Bridge, made traditional towing impossible. Lifting the Ling with a crane onto a barge emerged as the only viable option, albeit one carrying a hefty price tag in the millions.

Despite efforts to secure a new home for the Ling, no takers emerged. The U.S. Navy, technically its owner, declined responsibility, and the museum lacked the funds and manpower for maintenance. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 further damaged the submarine, contributing to the museum’s closure.

Ling’s Future: Uncertain and Grim

Today, the Ling sits in the Hackensack River, deteriorating and posing a potential environmental threat. While the land developer intends to remove it, concrete plans and timelines remain elusive. The museum, undeterred, continues the search for a solution. Yet, time is running out, and hope diminishes.

The Ling, a poignant piece of history, symbolizes the courage of silent service members and New Jersey’s naval heritage. Despite its potential as a tourist attraction, the uncertainty surrounding its fate remains. Unless a miraculous resolution materializes, the Ling may vanish from the river, leaving behind a void felt not just by the state but the entire nation and world.

