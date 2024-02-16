Three Cities in Vermont Offering Free Land to People

Vermont, recognized for its natural beauty, progressive politics, and high quality of life, also stands out for its generous incentives aimed at attracting individuals seeking a fresh start. This article explores three Vermont cities that offer free land to those interested in building a home, establishing a business, or contributing to the community.

Alburgh

Situated on a peninsula in Lake Champlain near the Canadian border, Alburgh, with a population of approximately 2,000, boasts a rich history dating back to the Revolutionary War. The town is extending an offer of free land for constructing single-family homes on ten available lots in the town center, ranging from 0.25 to 0.5 acres. These lots come equipped with water, sewer, and electricity access. Alburgh also features a tax stabilization program for new homeowners, ensuring a reduced property tax rate for the initial five years. Seeking individuals interested in residing in a rural, friendly, and scenic community, Alburgh hopes to attract those who can contribute to the town’s economic and cultural revitalization.

Newark

Nestled in the mountainous Northeast Kingdom region, Newark, with a population of approximately 580, is an outdoor enthusiast’s haven surrounded by forests, lakes, and trails. Newark is providing free land for individuals interested in starting a business within the town. The town allocates 10 acres for commercial development, offering the land at no cost to entrepreneurs capable of creating at least one full-time job for a local resident. Additional incentives include low-interest loans, tax breaks, and other benefits for new businesses. Newark seeks passionate individuals committed to creating innovative and sustainable products and services, aiming to diversify the town’s economy and attract more visitors.

Rutland

Located in central Vermont, Rutland, the state’s second-largest city with a population of approximately 16,000, serves as a hub for commerce, education, and health care. Rutland is granting free land to participants in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Project, designed to transform a blighted city area into a vibrant, livable community. The project offers 25 lots of land for new or renovated homes, providing the land at no cost to qualified buyers who secure a mortgage and complete construction within two years. Additional project benefits include grants, loans, and tax credits for home improvements, along with support services for new residents. Rutland is seeking individuals dedicated to enhancing the city’s quality of life and fostering a diverse, inclusive neighborhood.

Conclusion

Vermont’s commitment to fostering growth and revitalization shines through the initiatives undertaken by Alburgh, Newark, and Rutland. From picturesque landscapes to economic diversity, these cities beckon those seeking a new chapter. Embrace the opportunity to contribute to Vermont’s charm and communal well-being, as you embark on a journey towards a brighter and more fulfilling future in the Green Mountain State.

