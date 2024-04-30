Is Meghan Trainor Still Married? A Look into Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s Everlasting Love

Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara have been making headlines not just for their chart-topping hits and blockbuster performances, but also for their enduring love story. Despite the whirlwind of fame and fortune, their bond remains unbreakable. Let’s delve into the journey of Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s relationship and explore whether they’re still happily married.

The Beginning of a Fairytale Romance

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s love story didn’t start with a typical Hollywood meet-cute. In fact, their paths crossed at a casual house party in 2014, but it wasn’t until July 2016 that fate intervened. Chloë Grace Moretz, a mutual friend, played cupid and set them up on a memorable double date. Bowling and karaoke ensued, with Trainor’s Grammy-winning vocals leaving Sabara in awe. Little did they know, their journey towards marital bliss had already begun.

A Public Declaration of Love

By October 2016, Meghan Trainor couldn’t contain her affection for Daryl Sabara any longer. Taking to Instagram, she declared her love for him, setting the internet abuzz with their adorable display of affection. But their love wasn’t just confined to social media posts; it was evident in the unwavering support Sabara showed Trainor during her struggles, including her vocal cord surgery.

Tying the Knot in Style

In December 2018, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara exchanged vows in an intimate backyard ceremony, surrounded by loved ones. Trainor, radiant in an off-the-shoulder gown, and Sabara, beaming with joy, sealed their love on Trainor’s 25th birthday. The unconventional celebration reflected their unique bond, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with love and laughter.

Building a Future Together

While many couples opt for a secluded honeymoon, Trainor and Sabara embarked on a “familymoon” to Bora Bora, accompanied by Trainor’s brother and a close friend. Their unconventional approach to love exemplifies their commitment to family and togetherness. And as they celebrated milestones like Riley’s first Christmas and first birthday, their bond only grew stronger.

Navigating Parenthood with Grace

The arrival of their first child, Riley, in February 2021, was a moment of pure joy for Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara. Their shared delight in parenthood was evident in every family photo and heartfelt Instagram post. And when they welcomed their second son, Barry Bruce Trainor, in July 2023, their happiness knew no bounds. Together, they embraced the challenges and rewards of raising a family.

Conclusion: A Love That Endures

So, is Meghan Trainor still married to Daryl Sabara? The answer is a resounding yes. Their love story, marked by mutual respect, unwavering support, and endless affection, continues to inspire fans worldwide. From their humble beginnings to their journey through parenthood, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara remain deeply committed to each other, proving that true love knows no bounds.

