Is Lisa Bluder Married? Unveiling the Personal Life of the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Coach

Lisa Bluder, the esteemed head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team, is not only a force to reckon with on the court but also leads a fulfilling personal life. Married to David Bluder for nearly four decades, their love story is as remarkable as her coaching career.

Love at First Sight: The Beginning of a Lifelong Journey

Lisa and David’s story began in 1979 when Lisa, a senior in high school, was working at David’s parents’ restaurant, Country Kitchen in Marion, Iowa. It was a classic case of matchmaking orchestrated by David’s mother, who recognized Lisa’s charm and suitability for her son. Despite the initial setup, their connection was genuine, leading to their marriage in 1984.

The Journey Through Life’s Trials

Their marital journey faced challenges, including a life-altering accident in 1997 when David was involved in a car crash, resulting in a coma for three days. This incident prompted David to prioritize his role as a father to their three children, leading to a career shift from finance to full-time parenthood.

David Bluder: Beyond a Husband, an Author

While David transitioned from the finance sector, he embarked on a new path as an author. In 2020, he released his novel, The Great Gamble, a gripping tale set in the world of sports gambling. Lisa's unwavering support and admiration for David's venture highlight the strength of their partnership.

Lisa Bluder: A Coach, A Mother, A Role Model

As Lisa's coaching career flourished, she seamlessly balanced her professional success with her role as a mother to Hannah, Emma, and David Jr. Her social media snippets reflect the pride she takes in her children's achievements, showcasing a harmonious blend of career and family life.

In Conclusion

Lisa Bluder’s story transcends the basketball court, exemplifying resilience, love, and unwavering support. As she continues to inspire both on and off the court, her journey with David stands as a testament to the power of love and partnership amidst life’s triumphs and trials.

