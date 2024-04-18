Is Josh Flagg Still Dating Andrew?

Josh Flagg, the renowned star of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, has been in a relationship with Andrew Beyer since early 2022. Their love story has captured the attention of many, sparking curiosity about the status of their relationship. Let’s delve into the details to find out if Josh Flagg is still dating Andrew.

The Beginning of a New Romance

In March 2022, just two weeks after announcing his divorce from his husband of five years, Bobby Boyd, Josh Flagg revealed his blossoming romance with Andrew Beyer. Although Flagg didn’t initially disclose Beyer’s identity, he shared with PEOPLE that he had started seeing someone shortly after his separation from Boyd.

Confirming the Relationship

A month later, Josh Flagg confirmed his relationship with Andrew Beyer on Instagram, posting a heartwarming photo of them sharing a kiss at a restaurant. Their public declaration of love marked the beginning of a journey together.

Fast Forwarding to the Future

Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer wasted no time in embracing their relationship. By May of the same year, Flagg shared a romantic sunset beach photo with Beyer, accompanied by the caption “I love.” Their bond seemed to deepen as they explored the possibility of marriage, with Flagg revealing in November that they had already scoped out wedding venues.

Getting to Know Andrew Beyer

Andrew Beyer, like Flagg, is a prominent figure in the real estate scene of Los Angeles. Working as a luxury real estate agent with Douglas Elliman, Beyer’s expertise spans across prestigious neighborhoods including Brentwood, Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, and more.

Shared Connections and Shared Moments

Flagg and Beyer’s relationship blossomed from a foundation of friendship. Despite knowing each other for years, their romantic journey began after both found themselves single. Their connection deepened over drinks with mutual friends, including former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof.

A Journey Documented on Social Media

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022, sharing intimate moments and adventures with their followers. From heartfelt birthday tributes to reflections on their journey together, Flagg and Beyer have openly shared their love story with the world.

Looking Ahead

While the specifics of their future plans remain uncertain, Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer are undoubtedly committed to each other. Their journey, marked by love, friendship, and shared experiences, continues to captivate audiences and inspire those who believe in the power of love.

Who Is Andrew Beyer?

Andrew Beyer, like Flagg, is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles. He works with Douglas Elliman and specializes in prestigious neighborhoods such as Brentwood, Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, and Malibu. But there’s more to Beyer than just his professional life. Here are some key details about him:

1. Real Estate Career

Beyer’s passion for real estate led him to study real estate development at the University of Southern California. His lifelong interest in the field equipped him with essential tools not only for selling homes but also for development projects of every kind.

2. Friendship Turned Romance

Although their romantic relationship blossomed after Flagg’s separation from his husband of five years, Bobby Boyd, Beyer and Flagg had been friends for at least five years prior to dating. Their connection deepened after both became single, and sparks flew organically.

3. Reconnecting Over Drinks

In a twist of fate, Flagg and Beyer reconnected over drinks with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The meeting wasn’t awkward; instead, it felt easy and natural. From there, their relationship took off.

4. Moving In Together

Things moved swiftly for the couple. Beyer revealed that he “moved right in” with Flagg after only a few dates. As they prepared to move into their new home together, they shared excitement about their beautiful abode. Tennis courts adorned the property, although neither of them knew how to play tennis—perhaps a new hobby awaited them.

5. Instagram Official

In May 2022, Flagg made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of him and Beyer hugging on the beach with the caption, “I love.” Throughout the year, Flagg continued to share sweet tributes to Beyer on his profile, celebrating birthdays and capturing their adventures together.

Conclusion

Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer’s love story is a testament to friendship, timing, and genuine connection. As they navigate their relationship, fans eagerly follow their journey, celebrating their milestones and sharing in their joy. Whether it’s real estate deals or matters of the heart, Flagg and Beyer prove that love can thrive even in the spotlight.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Is Josh Flagg still dating Andrew?

Yes, Josh Flagg is still in a relationship with Andrew Beyer as of the latest updates.

2. How long have Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer been dating?

They have been together since early 2022, with their relationship becoming public knowledge in March of the same year.

3. What does Andrew Beyer do for a living?

Andrew Beyer is a real estate agent in Los Angeles, specializing in luxury properties with Douglas Elliman.

4. How did Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer meet?

Flagg and Beyer were friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic. They reconnected after both found themselves single and their bond deepened over time.

5. Are Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer planning to get married?

While they have considered the possibility of marriage and have looked at wedding venues, the couple has not announced any concrete plans for marriage at this time.