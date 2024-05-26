Who Is Kevin Bacon Married To? The Enduring Love Story of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick represent the quintessential modern A-list couple. Their relationship, spanning over three decades, is a testament to enduring love and mutual respect in Hollywood. The couple’s journey from their first meeting to their strong partnership today offers a glimpse into what makes their marriage work. Here’s a detailed look at their incredible love story.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick: The Beginning of an Epic Love Story

1978: Their First Encounter

The first meeting between Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick was anything but memorable for Bacon. Sedgwick, then just twelve years old, approached Bacon for an autograph during a lunch break between his off-Broadway performances of “Getting Out.” Although Bacon doesn’t recall the interaction, this encounter marked the beginning of their lifelong connection.

1987: Falling in Love on the Set of Lemon Sky

Nearly a decade later, their paths crossed again on the set of “Lemon Sky.” Bacon, already smitten, took steps to ensure he could spend time with Sedgwick. He organized group dinners and even suggested she get a massage at his hotel. Despite her initial skepticism, Sedgwick found Bacon waiting for her after her massage, sparking the beginning of their romantic relationship.

The Early Years of Marriage

April 27, 1987: Public Debut

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick made one of their first public appearances as a couple at the “Illuminations: An AIDS Benefit” Revue in New York City. Their relationship quickly became the talk of the town, but they handled the spotlight with grace.

December 24, 1987: The Proposal

On Christmas Eve, Bacon proposed to Sedgwick, who was deeply moved and immediately said yes. However, three months later, Sedgwick confessed she didn’t like the engagement ring. Bacon reassured her, and they exchanged it for a ring she adored and still wears today.

September 4, 1988: The Wedding

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick tied the knot on September 4, 1988. Bacon wore a checkered suit, while Sedgwick donned a high-necked lace gown. Their wedding marked the beginning of a long and happy marriage that continues to flourish.

Growing Together as a Family

June 23, 1989: Welcoming Their Son Travis

Less than a year after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, Travis. Balancing their busy careers and family life, Bacon and Sedgwick proved their commitment to each other and their growing family.

May 2004: Collaboration on Screen

In 2004, Bacon and Sedgwick co-starred in two films, “Cavedweller” and “The Woodsman.” These projects showcased their professional chemistry and their ability to support each other’s careers.

June 2006: Family in Film

Kevin Bacon made his directorial debut with “Loverboy,” casting Sedgwick in the lead role. Their daughter, Sosie, and son, Travis, also appeared in the film, demonstrating the family’s artistic talent and strong bond.

Overcoming Challenges

December 11, 2008: The Madoff Scandal

The couple faced a significant financial setback when they lost substantial savings in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. Despite the loss, Bacon and Sedgwick focused on their family’s well-being and continued working hard to rebuild their finances.

Celebrating Milestones

September 4, 2018: 30 Years of Marriage

In 2018, Bacon and Sedgwick celebrated 30 years of marriage with a heartfelt duet of the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.” This milestone highlighted their enduring love and commitment.

February 28, 2021: Presenting at the Golden Globes

The couple presented together at the 2021 Golden Globes, demonstrating their professional synergy and personal harmony.

July 24, 2022: Premiere of They/Them

Bacon and Sedgwick attended the premiere of “They/Them,” a horror film starring Bacon. Their presence on the red carpet showcased their ongoing support for each other’s careers.

Reflecting on Their Relationship

April 2021: Quarantine Insights

During an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Bacon revealed that quarantine was a test of their marriage. The couple realized the importance of alone time and maintaining personal space, even while being isolated together.

October 10, 2022: Recovering from Financial Loss

Bacon discussed their financial recovery on the “Smartless” podcast, emphasizing their focus on family and resilience. He acknowledged that while they lost a significant amount, they remained grateful for their health and ability to continue working.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Today

December 31, 2022: New Year’s Eve Celebration

The couple shared a video of them singing Paul McCartney’s “Every Night” on New Year’s Eve, demonstrating their love for music and each other.

February 8, 2023: Covering Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers”

Bacon and Sedgwick posted a video performing Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” showing their playful side and shared interests.

January 30, 2024: Upcoming Film “Connescence”

The couple announced their upcoming film “Connescence,” marking their first on-screen collaboration in 20 years. Both expressed excitement about working together on a project that promises to be both funny and moving.

Conclusion

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s love story is a rare gem in Hollywood. Their relationship, built on mutual respect, shared values, and unwavering support, serves as an inspiration. Despite the challenges they’ve faced, their bond remains strong, proving that true love can indeed endure the test of time.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s journey together is a testament to enduring love, showing that with commitment and understanding, a marriage can thrive even in the challenging environment of Hollywood.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Kevin Bacon married to?

Kevin Bacon is married to actress Kyra Sedgwick. The couple has been together since 1988 and shares two children.

2. How did Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick meet?

They first met in 1978 when Sedgwick, then twelve, approached Bacon for an autograph. They reconnected and fell in love while filming the movie “Lemon Sky” in 1987.

3. How many children do Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have?

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have two children: a son named Travis and a daughter named Sosie.

4. What are some films Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have worked on together?

The couple has collaborated on several films, including “Cavedweller,” “The Woodsman,” and “Loverboy.” They will soon be seen together in the upcoming film “Connescence.”

5. How have Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick managed to maintain their marriage?

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick credit their enduring marriage to mutual respect, support, and understanding. They also acknowledge the importance of personal space and maintaining a sense of humor.