Ex-Trump Official Mike Gill Fatally Shot in DC Carjacking Incident

Mike Gill, a former member of the Trump administration and chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), passed away recently due to injuries sustained during a carjacking in Washington, D.C., according to information obtained by Fox News.

The incident occurred on Monday night in the 900 block of K Street NW around 5:45 p.m. Gill was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, entered the car and shot him. Cunningham was later involved in another attempted car theft an hour later and subsequently approached individuals, demanding their keys.

One of the victims was Alberto Vasquez, Jr., 35, who Cunningham is accused of shooting and killing in a carjacking at 3rd and N Streets Northeast. Law enforcement later shot and killed Cunningham.

Kristina Gill, Mike’s wife, conveyed the news of her husband’s passing to FOX 5 DC, stating, “It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled.”

“In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance.”

At the time of his death, Gill was serving as a senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council, a nonprofit. He is remembered as a beloved father, husband, and friend.

Former CFTC chairman Christopher Giancarlo described Gill as “one of the most wonderful, honest, earnest, and open-hearted persons on this earth,” expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., have been on the rise in recent years, causing frustration and concern among law-abiding residents. In October, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked at gunpoint.

In November 2023, D.C. police recorded 250 homicides from January through November, marking the highest numbers since 2003. During the same period, 908 carjackings were recorded, with 77% involving firearms.

In December, a 17-year-old named Devonta Lynch was charged with armed carjacking after allegedly stealing an FBI agent’s car.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s website, 53 carjackings have been reported since Jan. 1, with 53% involving guns. However, only 10 of the cases have been closed.

READ MORE

Three Cities in Michigan Offering Free Land to People