Your weekend plans may be impacted by storms. Here’s the latest update

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

PASSING, SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY: Otherwise, warm. 80s

SATURDAY: Storms likely after 2 pm

RISKS: Damaging gusts and hail

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain likely

WATCHING FOR: Street flooding

SUNDAY: Lingering rain before 2 pm

MORE STORMS TUESDAY: Severe weather possible again

FORECAST

WEEKEND RAINFALL TIMELINE

A front will shift north to south across the area during the day on Saturday. As it does, expect storms to develop. Behind the front, cooler weather will take hold late Saturday and during the day Sunday. Here’s our latest thinking when it comes to rain chances:

SATURDAY 7AM-12PM: Mostly cloudy, stray shower or drizzle (30%)

SATURDAY 12PM-4PM: Mostly cloudy, increasing storm chances (60%)

SATURDAY EVENING: Storms likely (90%)

SUNDAY 12AM-7AM: Lingering rain (70%)

SUNDAY 7AM-12PM: Lingering rain (60%)

SUNDAY 12PM-4PM: Mostly cloudy, lower rain chances (30%)

🕑Don’t forget to spring forward at 2am on Sunday🕑

MORE STORMS NEXT WEEK

An upper level low will push east toward Texas early next week. Only isolated activity is expected Monday, before rain chances rise again on Tuesday. We’ll be watching for strong to severe storms during the day on Tuesday. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, before a quieter pattern takes over late next week.

