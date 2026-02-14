Wonder Theatre presents classic musical ‘My Fair Lady’

The Wonder Theatre’s latest mainstage production is the Broadway classic “My Fair Lady.”

In a press release, the theater describes the show as the story of Eliza Doolittle, “a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society.”

“When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish,” the release states.

Some of the iconic musical numbers in the show include:

“Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?”

“With a Little Bit of Luck”

“The Rain in Spain”

“I Could Have Danced All Night”

“On the Street Where You Live”

“Get Me to the Church on Time”

“I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face”

The show runs every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 1. A special show is also scheduled at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28.

