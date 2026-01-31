Woman sentenced to 40 years in connection with 2024 murder of manager at Northwest Side Sonic restaurant

A 19-year-old woman was sentenced Friday in connection with the 2024 murder of a Sonic Drive-In manager.

Adiah Roberson will spend the next 40 years in prison, according to a decision by Judge Benjamin Robertson in Bexar County’s 226th Criminal District Court.

The prosecution and the defense each called multiple witnesses to the stand before closing arguments began Friday afternoon.

Robertson told both sides that the maximum of 40 years previously agreed to in a plea deal did not seem like a suitable prison sentence for the murder. Later, he “reluctantly” gave in and sentenced Roberson to 40 years on the murder charge.

Additionally, Robertson sentenced Roberson to 20 years in prison on an assault charge. Because both sentences will be served concurrently, Roberson’s full sentence stands at 40 years.

Roberson was originally charged with murder, assault causing bodily injury and forgery, jail records showed. However, a prison sentence was not offered for the forgery charge.

On Jan. 9, as a part of the deal, Roberson pleaded no contest to the charges.

Background

The shooting happened on July 7, 2024, at a Sonic Drive-In at 5510 Babcock Road.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, manager Daniel Lacy Shrewsbury confronted Roberson after she allegedly attempted to pay for food with counterfeit money.

Shrewsbury took a photo of Roberson’s vehicle’s license plate and was threatened by Joshua Joseph, a man who was with Roberson. Joseph was 27 years old at the time.

Authorities said Roberson got out of the vehicle and fatally shot Shrewsbury.

Joseph and Roberson fled the scene and were on the run for a brief time. Joseph was arrested and charged with murder on Aug. 16, 2024.

In September 2024, Roberson was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. She was 17 years old at the time.

Roberson was eventually arrested at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 22, 2024. She was transported to the Bexar County jail two days later.

While Roberson was on the run, she was again placed on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List in September 2024.

Read also: