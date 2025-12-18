Windcrest Elementary Teacher named KSAT’s Educator of the Month for December

KSAT and Firstmark Credit Union surprised Katy McLemore, a second-grade teacher at Windcrest Elementary in the North East Independent School District, with the KSAT Educator of the Month Award for December.

For her students, the honor comes as no surprise.

Second grader Rossi Salinas says she couldn’t wait to have McLemore as her teacher.

Salinas explained that she had always hoped to have Mrs. McLemore as her teacher, after her older sister had her as her first-grade teacher.

And, while Salinas did not have her as her first-grade teacher, she was excited to learn that she would finally be in her class this school year as a second grader.

“I love her class,” Salinas said. “She always gives me simple ways to do math. Since I’m not really good at it, she made it so easy for me.”

McLemore is in her fifth year at Windcrest Elementary and is known for bringing fun to the classroom while also instilling a love of reading and learning.

During the surprise announcement, McLemore was visibly emotional as her students reacted with excitement.

“These kids are my everything,” McLemore said. “I love them so much. They are so happy all of the time and care so much about each other and about their learning.”

School leaders say McLemore’s impact goes far beyond academics.

Assistant Principal Marisa Garcia called the award “very well deserved,” adding that McLemore consistently finds ways to support her students.

School counselor Jacinda Balboa Hurley said McLemore focuses not only on math and reading, but also on students’ social and emotional growth.

“She’s big on encouraging the kids,” Hurley said, “not just academically, but also in social-emotional learning.”

Teaching runs in McLemore’s family. Her mother has been an educator for 30 years, and her brother has been teaching for nearly a decade. While McLemore once considered a different career path, she says the classroom is where she belongs.

“We love to have fun, but we also know when we need to be serious,” McLemore said. “They’re pretty quick to come back from it.”

As for her students, their admiration is mutual.

“I think she’s really cool and she’s awesome,” Rossi said. “And I’m so proud of her.”