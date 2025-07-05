Who remains missing after flood waters swept through Texas Hill Country

KERR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE 7/7/25 at 7:30 A.M.: Early Monday, Camp Mystic confirmed the deaths of 27 campers and counselors.

Family members have identified more than a dozen people who are presumed missing after severe flooding in the Texas Hill Country on Friday.

11 girls, 1 counselor missing from Camp Mystic

Eleven campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic are still unaccounted for as of Sunday morning, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. Initially, 27 campers were reported missing.

KSAT confirmed with family members the names of some of the campers who are missing. It is unclear as of Sunday morning if they are still among the 11 unaccounted for.

Relatives have identified the campers as:

Kellyanne Lytal

Blakely McCrory

Eloise Peck

Greta Toranzo

The girls-only camp, located west of Kerrville in Kerr County, was evacuated early Friday morning due to the rising flood waters.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the main search location is in the area of Camp Mystic.

2 kids missing

A family of four, including an 8-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, disappeared on Friday morning after floodwaters swept through the home where they stayed.

The parents, Tivy boys soccer coach Reece Zunker and his wife Paula, died in the floods, and their children are still missing, according to the team and the Kerrville Daily Times.

A family member said the parents were in their 30s.

2 missing from campground

Richard Pagard and Carol Andrews disappeared when they were staying at the HTR TX Hill Country Campground, between Ingram and Kerrville, according to Pagard’s son.

The couple also had their 2-year-old dog, Poppy, with them.

They have not been located as of Sunday morning, Pagard’s son said.

2 missing after staying along Guadalupe River

Two people went missing when they were staying along the Guadalupe River in the 2000 block of State Highway 39, according to a family friend.

Beth and Hutch Byran have not been found as of Sunday morning, the family friend said.

5 missing after attempting to evacuate Ingram campground

Five family members were last seen Friday while trying to evacuate HTR Campgrounds in Ingram, a family member told KSAT.

A relative identified the campers missing as:

Michelle “Shellie” Crossland

Cody Crossland

Tasha Ramos

Joel Ramos

Kyndall Ramos

The family member said they were attempting to leave because it was raining harder when they received a flash flood warning.

4 missing after house swept away

Four others — Aiden Heartfield, Ella Cahill, Joyce Badon and Reese Manchaca — are among the people still missing, according to family members.

All four are from Beaumont, Texas, and are graduates of Kelly High School. They are all about 22 years old.

Family members told KSAT the four were in a house in the 1700 block of State Highway 39 in Hunt, Texas, that was swept away.

2 missing after floods

Bailey Martin and his girlfriend Jayda Floyd are among the people who remain missing, a close friend of the two told KSAT.

68 confirmed dead

On Sunday morning, Leitha said that at least 68 people have been confirmed dead from the floods. Of those victims, 28 are children.

More than 400 personnel from more than 20 agencies are in Kerr County searching for survivors, and over 850 people have been rescued so far.

Between 10 and 12 inches of rain fell in the Kerr County area Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the KSAT weather team.

2 missing from HTR Campground

Penny and Bruce Ferguson were last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Friday when their RV was swept away from the HTR Campground in Kerrville, according to a family friend.

