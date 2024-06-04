Who is Rico Priem? A Tragic Loss in the Entertainment Industry

Rico Priem, a dedicated grip and a cherished member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 80, tragically lost his life on May 11, 2024. His untimely death has resonated deeply within the entertainment industry, highlighting the inherent dangers faced by production crew members.

Rico Priem’s Career and Contributions

Priem, born on August 4, 1957, in Long Island, New York, started his career as a grip in California in 1997. Over the years, he accumulated an impressive resume, working on more than 40 projects. His notable credits include popular shows and movies like Deadpool, Scandal, CSI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, This is Us, and Star Trek. A grip’s role involves setting up rigging and equipment to support cameras and lighting, making Priem’s contributions vital to the success of these productions.

The Fatal Accident

On the night of May 11, Priem was driving home after a grueling 14-hour overnight shift on the set of the TV series 9-1-1. His Toyota Highlander veered off the road near San Dimas, California, flipping over on an embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene, with the California Highway Patrol confirming the accident. The exact cause of why Priem’s vehicle left the road is still under investigation.

Industry and Union Responses

Priem’s death has sparked a significant reaction from both the industry and his union. IATSE confirmed his passing and emphasized their commitment to the safety and well-being of their members. In a heartfelt statement, IATSE expressed their condolences to Priem’s family and highlighted the reasonable expectation that workers should be able to get to and from work safely.

Matt Loeb, president of IATSE, expressed the union’s shock and sorrow, pledging support for Priem’s family and colleagues, and underscoring the importance of safety in all aspects of their work.

The show’s studio, 20th Television, also extended their deepest condolences to Priem’s family and friends, recognizing the profound impact of his loss on the 9-1-1 community.

Tributes and Calls for Change

Priem’s fellow crew members and colleagues have been vocal about the dangers of long production hours. Nina Moskol, a grip on 9-1-1, paid tribute to Priem, recalling his excitement about his impending retirement and his plans to enjoy life with his family and friends. She poignantly noted that the most dangerous parts of their days are often the commute to and from work. Her message urged everyone to prioritize safety, both on set and on the road.

Ethan Ravens, who runs the Production Assistants United Instagram account, also reflected on Priem’s death, describing it as the worst possible outcome of the demanding work schedules in the industry. He emphasized the need for strong unions to protect workers from such tragic circumstances.

The Need for Strong Unions and Worker Protections

The death of Rico Priem has reignited discussions about worker safety in the entertainment industry. Ted Sullivan, a writer, shared a tribute to Priem on Instagram, calling for strong unions to protect workers from corporate greed. He highlighted the grueling conditions crew members often face, with long shifts and insufficient rest, which can lead to fatal accidents. Sullivan’s message echoed the sentiments of many who believe that no one should lose their life making a TV show or movie.

The IATSE union has been actively negotiating better working conditions, particularly focusing on reducing excessively long shifts. In 2021, union members went on strike, eventually winning a 54-hour weekend rest period to help curb the risk of accidents resulting from fatigue. With the union’s current contract set to expire on July 31, 2024, these issues remain at the forefront of their negotiations.

A Legacy Remembered

Rico Priem’s legacy extends beyond his professional achievements. He was a beloved figure among his colleagues, known for his passion for his work and his readiness to share his knowledge. He had planned to spend his retirement enjoying time with his wife, watching his grand-nephew grow, and riding his Harley. His tragic death has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, but it has also galvanized a movement for better safety standards in the industry.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Rico Priem serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those working behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. His passing has highlighted the critical need for better safety measures and working conditions for all crew members. As the industry mourns his loss, there is a renewed commitment to ensuring that such a tragedy does not occur again. The legacy of Rico Priem will continue to inspire efforts to protect the well-being of workers in the entertainment world.

