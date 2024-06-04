Who is Freddie Klein? An In-Depth Look into a Controversial Figure

Soon after President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, the White House instructed State Department officials to find a job for a political appointee. Federico G. Klein, known as Freddie Klein, had been a low-level aide on Trump’s 2016 campaign and was a devoted supporter, outspoken on his religious and conservative views. Despite objections from a senior State Department official who believed Klein to be unfit for the role, he was placed in obscure positions with minimal influence.

Four years later, Klein, 42, gained notoriety in Washington, not for his diplomatic work, but as a leader in the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to a court document filed by the FBI, Klein was the first known participant in the Capitol breach who had worked for Trump’s campaign or held a political appointment in his administration.

Klein’s Background and Rise to Controversy

Interviews with several acquaintances and colleagues paint a picture of Klein as a man with increasingly extreme social and political views, yet an unremarkable professional record in government and the military. Prior to January 6, Klein showed few public signs that he was capable of violent political action.

Video footage from the Capitol shows Klein wearing a collared shirt and a crew neck sweater under a green coat, with a red “Make America Great Again” hat. The FBI complaint states that he used a stolen Capitol Police riot shield to assault officers and force open a door they were trying to secure against the crowd. “We need fresh people, need fresh people,” Klein shouted to his fellow rioters, according to the complaint. His arrest came after the FBI received tips from two individuals who recognized him from a wanted poster.

Early Life and Career

Freddie Klein grew up in an affluent suburb of Washington, D.C. He attended George Mason University and joined the Marine Corps as a reservist. He volunteered for mainstream Republicans, including Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, before aligning with Trump. Despite his political involvement, many State Department officials and Trump campaign members had little or no memory of Klein, indicating his role was marginal.

Klein’s military service, from early 2004 to late 2012 as a combat engineer, was equally unremarkable. He reached the rank of corporal and served a tour in Iraq in 2005, where, according to his mother, he never fired his weapon.

Arrest and Charges

At his initial court hearing, Klein was held until a bail hearing on the following Tuesday. He did not respond to requests for comment, and his lawyer declined to comment on his case. Klein was described by a long-time acquaintance as a loner with social awkwardness. His mother insisted that nothing in his past indicated he would join a violent riot.

According to the FBI, Klein held a top-secret security clearance renewed in 2019. His LinkedIn profile states this clearance was granted by the Defense Department, but it’s unclear what responsibilities he had to justify it. The acquaintance noted that Klein seemed to maintain an air of secrecy about his military service.

Political Views and Social Media Presence

Under pressure from the White House in early 2017, Klein was installed in the State Department’s Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs as a special assistant. Later, he was transferred to an office handling Freedom of Information Act requests, considered an unrewarding outpost. Klein’s colleagues recalled his vocal opposition to abortion rights and support for Trump’s plan to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Klein’s social media activity revealed his deep religious and conservative beliefs, along with a strong disdain for Democrats, including Hillary Clinton. In 2016, he posted a photo of himself next to a cardboard cutout of Clinton, pretending to grab her by the hair, accompanied by a comment mocking her. His other posts included religious art, images of Trump, and videos of anti-abortion protests. Klein also voiced support for gun rights and opposition to gay rights.

His LinkedIn page included an endorsement from Eugene Delgaudio, a prominent conservative activist known for opposing gay rights. Delgaudio did not respond to requests for comment.

Klein’s Goodreads account lists several books on military affairs and dystopian government, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Animal Farm,” and “1984,” along with a history of America’s revolutionary founders.

Legacy and Public Perception

Klein graduated from George Mason University in 2002 with a degree in political science. His arrest was first reported by Politico. At his court hearing, Klein described unsanitary conditions in detention, where cockroaches crawled over him as he slept. The judge assured him that the D.C. jail where he would be held would be more hospitable.

His mother, a former employee of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, expressed confusion and dismay over her son’s situation. She believed news organizations were unfairly targeting him due to his affiliation with Trump. “This is the only one I’m aware of — besides the guy with the horns and the spear — who is getting the kind of treatment that Fred’s getting,” she said, referring to Jacob Chansley, another high-profile rioter.

She also suggested that other political appointees likely participated in the riot, noting, “If you don’t think there were a few other political appointees out in those crowds, I think you’re being very naïve.”

Conclusion

Freddie Klein remains a controversial figure, marked by his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot and his staunch political views. His life story intertwines public service, political activism, and a complex personal history. As investigations continue and his legacy unfolds, Klein’s actions on that fateful day and their implications will be scrutinized for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Freddie Klein?

Freddie Klein is a former low-level aide on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign who gained notoriety for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riot. He had also held various obscure positions within the State Department.

2. What were Freddie Klein’s political views?

Klein held strong conservative and religious views, opposing abortion rights, supporting Trump’s border wall, and expressing disdain for Democrats and liberal policies.

3. What role did Freddie Klein play in the January 6 Capitol riot?

Klein was identified as a leader in the mob that stormed the Capitol. He used a stolen Capitol Police riot shield to assault officers and force open a door, according to the FBI.

4. How was Freddie Klein honored in popular culture?

Freddie Klein was honored posthumously on Grey’s Anatomy in a tribute recognizing his life and connection to the show’s production team through his sister, Linda Klein.

5. What is known about Freddie Klein’s military service?

Klein served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 2004 to 2012, reaching the rank of corporal. He served a tour in Iraq in 2005, but his service was described as unremarkable.