Who is Dick Van Dyke Married to Now? A Look Into His Everlasting Love with Arlene Silver

In 2006, at the prestigious SAG Awards, Dick Van Dyke, the renowned Hollywood icon, encountered the love of his life, Arlene Silver. At the time, Silver, a talented makeup artist, was working diligently at the awards show where Van Dyke was making an appearance. Their connection was instant, and Van Dyke was quick to recognize Silver’s allure, stating, “There was something about her beautiful eyes.” This encounter marked the beginning of a remarkable journey for the couple.

Finding Love Amidst Grief

Van Dyke, having endured the loss of his longtime partner Michelle Triola to lung cancer in 2009, found solace and support in Silver during his time of grief. Her unwavering presence and care deeply touched Van Dyke’s heart. As he reminisced, “Arlene would come by after work and bring me food. She was such a support, I fell in love.” It was a profound moment of connection that blossomed into love.

Tying the Knot

In 2012, Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver sealed their love in marriage, a testament to their enduring bond. Their wedding, held on Feb. 29, 2012, amidst the uniqueness of a leap day, symbolized the spontaneity and joy that defined their relationship. Despite the notable age difference between them, their union was celebrated with warmth and enthusiasm by their families and friends. Van Dyke’s publicist, Bob Palmer, remarked, “Despite their obvious age difference, Dick has never been happier. She brings a lot of light into his life.”

The Everlasting Bond

Shared Passions: Singing and Dancing

Central to Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver’s relationship is their shared love for singing and dancing. This mutual passion has been a constant source of joy and connection throughout their marriage. Together, they perform in the Vantastix, a cappella group founded by Van Dyke. Their harmonious duets and synchronized dance routines reflect the depth of their partnership and shared interests.

Creative Collaboration: Music Video

Arlene Silver’s creative talents extend beyond makeup artistry. In February 2022, she showcased her directorial skills by helming a music video for the band Arlene & the Vantastix. The video, featuring a rendition of “Everybody Loves a Lover,” starred Silver alongside her husband, Dick Van Dyke. Their enchanting dance through an art installation in Los Angeles captured the essence of their love and creativity.

Red Carpet Glamour

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver are a captivating presence on the red carpet, exuding elegance and style at various events. Whether attending premieres or receiving honors, they dazzle with their impeccable fashion sense and affectionate displays. Their shared appearances are a testament to their enduring bond and mutual admiration.

In conclusion, Dick Van Dyke’s enduring love story with Arlene Silver is a testament to the power of connection, companionship, and shared passions. Their journey together exemplifies the beauty of finding love later in life and cherishing every moment spent in each other’s company.

