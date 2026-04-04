What’s open, closed on Easter in the San Antonio area

If your Easter basket is not quite ready, hop to it — some major grocers in the San Antonio area will be closed Sunday.
This year, Easter lands on Sunday, April 5, and many popular locations will be closed for the holiday.
The following stores will be closed on Easter:
- Central Market
- Costco
- Ding How Chinese Restaurant
- Dollar General
- H-E-B
- Ingram Park Mall
- North Star Mall
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- The Shops at La Cantera
- Wonderland of the Americas
Here’s a list of places open on Easter:
- Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
- CVS
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- San Antonio Zoo
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Starbucks
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods Market
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