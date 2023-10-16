What is the Most Abandoned City in California?

California boasts a rich and varied history, encompassing the presence of Native American tribes for millennia, Spanish exploration and colonization, and the frenzied Gold Rush that attracted fortune seekers from around the world.

Nonetheless, not all the cities and towns established in California have withstood the test of time. Various factors, such as natural disasters, economic decline, environmental degradation, or shifts in society, have led to the abandonment of some of these places. These abandoned locales are often referred to as “ghost towns,” and they offer a captivating glimpse into the past, evoking a sense of mystery and wonder in the present.

In this blog post, we will delve into some of the most deserted cities in California, considering their size, history, and current state. We will also provide information on visiting these sites and what to anticipate. Below, we present our top selections for the most forsaken cities in California:

California City

California City holds the distinction of being the largest abandoned city in the United States. Established in 1958 by real estate developer Nat Mendelsohn, it was envisioned as a potential rival to Los Angeles. Mendelsohn purchased 80,000 acres of land in the Mojave Desert, where he employed an urban planner to design streets, parks, schools, and commercial centers. He even constructed a golf course, a lake, an airport, and a prison. Thousands of lots were sold to investors and dreamers hoping to secure their fortunes or establish a home in California City.

However, Mendelsohn’s grand vision never came to fruition due to a lack of water, infrastructure, and industry. The city’s population remained limited to a few thousand residents. Today, California City stands as a ghost town, with empty streets and vast, vacant plots in the desert. A small fraction of the city, housing around 14,000 residents near the prison or working at the nearby Edwards Air Force Base, remains inhabited.

To explore California City, you can travel via Highway 14 or Highway 58, where you’ll witness the remnants of Mendelsohn’s dream from above on a flight tour or from the ground by driving or biking along deserted roads. You can also explore the still-operational, yet mostly abandoned, golf course, lake, or airport. Please exercise caution to avoid trespassing on private property or disturbing the reclaimed wildlife.

Bodie

Bodie stands as one of California’s most renowned ghost towns. Originating as a gold-mining town in 1876, it once housed over 10,000 gold prospectors during its peak. Bodie’s reputation for lawlessness even led some to believe it had been forsaken by God. Today, Bodie remains a pilgrimage site for those enamored with ghost towns.

Situated in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains near Bridgeport, Bodie has been preserved in a state of “arrested decay” as a state park. Visitors can embark on guided tours or explore the 200 surviving structures independently, some of which still contain furniture and supplies. Among the well-preserved structures are old saloons, brothels, gambling halls, churches, schools, shops, and homes that once accommodated miners and their families.

The cemetery, where many of them rest, is also open to visitors. Access Bodie by driving on Highway 395, followed by a 13-mile journey on the unpaved and rugged Highway 270. The park remains open year-round, though it may close due to snow or fire conditions, and there is an entrance fee of $8 for adults and $5 for children. Accommodations and camping can be found nearby in Bridgeport or Lee Vining.

Salton Sea

While not a city, the Salton Sea was once a sizeable lake that served as a popular resort destination. Its accidental creation in 1905, resulting from a breached irrigation canal from the Colorado River, attracted developers who constructed hotels, marinas, golf courses, and lakeside homes. Tourists flocked to enjoy fishing, boating, swimming, and birdwatching by the lake.

However, the Salton Sea’s heydays were short-lived. The lake, lacking an outlet, grew increasingly saline and contaminated due to agricultural runoff and sewage. As the fish began dying and washing ashore, the birds consuming them fell ill and perished. Water levels receded, exposing more shoreline, and the resorts began to deteriorate, losing their clientele. Presently, the Salton Sea has become an ecological catastrophe and a ghost town of abandoned edifices and structures.

To visit the Salton Sea, drive along Highway 86 or Highway 111 to witness the remnants of the resorts, marinas, golf courses, and homes that once lined its shores. The piles of deceased fish and birds along the shoreline, the stench in the air, the pervasive silence, and the prevailing desolation all contribute to the eerie atmosphere. Although the Salton Sea is still designated as a state park and wildlife refuge, amenities and services are limited.

An entrance fee of $7 per vehicle is applicable, but campgrounds and picnic areas are often in a state of disrepair or closed. Visitor centers, museums, trails, and viewpoints are present but may lack proper maintenance and supervision. Nearby communities, though struggling, offer accommodation options.

In addition to the aforementioned ghost towns, California is home to various other abandoned cities and settlements that offer captivating insights into the state’s history and cultural diversity. If you’re interested in exploring more of these intriguing locales, consider the following options:

Randsburg: A gold-mining town in Kern County, still partially inhabited.

Exploring these abandoned cities in California presents an opportunity to appreciate history, culture, and the environment. These places serve as reminders of the transitory nature of human endeavors and an important caution about the potential repercussions of human actions on the environment and society. They also provide opportunities for preservation, restoration, and reimagining these locations into something new and improved.

If you choose to visit any of these abandoned cities in California, please do so respectfully and responsibly. Avoid trespassing on private property, refrain from disturbing wildlife, and make an effort to leave no trace behind. Enjoy and appreciate the beauty and mystery