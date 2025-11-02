WATCH: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling vehicles in Schertz; No injuries reported

Schertz police are urging drivers to be cautious at railroad crossings after an 18-wheeler and train collided on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash around 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Schertz Parkway and FM 78.

Police said an 18-wheeler transporting cars had been stopped on the south part of the tracks when it was struck by a train heading westbound. No injuries were reported, and the train did not derail.

The crash was captured on camera and sent to KSAT 12 by viewer Camron M. Colwell.

The intersection at FM 78 and FM 3009 has reopened as of 12:37 p.m. Sunday, police said. The intersection at FM 78 and Schertz Parkway remains closed.

“It is crucial to obey warning signs and signals at railroad crossings,” police said. “These signs are in place to protect drivers by providing essential warnings of approaching trains. Ignoring them can lead to serious, even fatal, consequences. Always remember to stop, look, and listen. Trains cannot stop quickly, but you can.”

Police said anyone who finds themselves stuck on the tracks should leave their vehicle immediately and call 911.

The crash is under investigation.

