WATCH LIVE: 3 ex-SAPD officers’ trial in Melissa Perez murder case enters second full week

San Antonio police officer Andrew Chernak told the court that he and other officers came up with a plan to detain Melissa Perez on June 23, 2023.

However, Chernak said that plan was never implemented.

KSAT is livestreaming Day 7 of the ex-officers’ trial on Monday in this article, KSAT Plus and on KSAT 12’s YouTube channel.

Ex-SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos are on trial for the death of Perez.

The department has since terminated Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos from the force.

Earlier Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys keyed in on the testimony of Jonathan Salinas, who was among the first officers who responded to Perez’s apartment.

On Thursday, Salinas told the court about a previous encounter with Perez on June 14, 2023, nine days before Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos shot her during a mental health call.

Salinas told jurors on Thursday what he said the prosecution told him: that Perez would have been well within her rights if she killed him as he attempted entry into her apartment.

In response, Salinas told the court that he believed he was within his rights to go in and arrest Perez in her apartment.

During a Friday morning hearing held without jurors, Salinas told the court he also told prosecutors his belief that he was right to go into Perez’s apartment “earlier this week.”

The state claimed that part of Salinas’ Thursday testimony — Salinas’ thoughts about his right to enter Perez’s apartment — was not previously disclosed to prosecutors.

Salinas, who had an attorney appointed on his behalf, later invoked the Fifth Amendment and was later excused from the stand.

Below is a timeline of Monday’s court proceedings.

11:12 a.m. – Jurors entered the courtroom. San Antonio police officer Andrew Chernak returned to the stand for his second day of testimony.

11:21 a.m. – Ben Sifuentes, a defense attorney of ex-SAPD officer Eleazar Alejandro, continued his cross-examination of Chernak.

11:24 a.m. – Sifuentes attempted to ask Chernak if he “report that the city (of San Antonio) for conduct that he observed” during the June 23, 2023, shooting at Perez’s apartment.

Bexar County prosecutor Darryl Harris objected, which Judge Ron Rangel allowed.

Chernak told the court that he’s “still not sure” who had report writing responsibility on that night.

“Your Honor, this witness — by his (Chernak’s) testimony — did not have the report writing authority for this incident,” Harris told the court, in part. “It is improper to inquire for him the totality of report of the incident. That was a separate officer. He is the wrong witness for this line of questioning.”

Sifuentes called Harris’ assertion “illogical.”

“He is required to submit a report, irrespective of whether someone has report writing responsibility,” Sifuentes said, in part. “So, if he didn’t know who had report writing responsibility, he’s not relieved from reporting.”

11:27 a.m. – Harris then accused Sifuentes of laying the groundwork to ask the state to award immunity to Chernak, which Sifuentes objected.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys approached Rangel’s bench.

11:29 a.m. – Jurors left the courtroom. A hearing was held without their presence.

11:30 a.m. – Jason Goss, a defense attorney for ex-SAPD officer Nathaniel Villalobos, told Rangel that Harris is “trying to make the jury believe that we think that they did something wrong and that they need immunity.”

“Their (the prosecution’s) theory is falling off a cliff,” Goss said. “Everybody realizes it. They realize it.”

While Rangel believes the prosecution didn’t say anything “harmful,” he granted the defense’s objection.

“I’ll just remind the state, ‘Let’s not talk about immunity in front of this jury,’” Rangel said.

11:39 a.m. – Sifuentes asked Chernak if he observed and reported any “criminal activity” by officers while he was at Perez’s apartment.

“My supplemental (report) was my part of it,” Chernak said.

Chernak also said he did not see any officers’ behavior that would cause civil liability to the city.

11:41 a.m. – For purposes of the hearing, Sifuentes passed the witness back to the prosecution.

11:48 a.m. – Jurors reentered the courtroom. Rangel asked the jury to “disregard” the prosecution’s statement about immunity.

11:49 a.m. – With jurors present, Sifuentes resumed his cross-examination of Chernak.

11:55 a.m. – Sifuentes began playing portions of body-worn camera from fellow SAPD responding officer Vince Gomez before the court.

Gomez’s body-worn camera video began playing at the 1:57 a.m. mark on June 23, 2023.

“So, I’m asking you to come out and talk to us peacefully, OK?” an SAPD officer told Perez in the video.

“I don’t need to talk to somebody who tearing my door down and harassing me and the elderly,” Perez said.

“So, would you like to come out and talk to us?” the officer said to Perez.

“Nope,” Perez told the officer.

12:07 p.m. – Sifuentes passed the witness. Christian Neumann, a co-defense attorney for ex-SAPD Sgt. Alfred Flores, began cross-examining Chernak.

12:19 p.m. – Due to the location of Perez’s apartment, Chernak told Neumann that ex-SAPD Sgt. Flores was in charge of the scene upon his arrival.

12:27 p.m. – Because of Perez’s assault of fellow responding SAPD officer Jonathan Salinas, who Perez hit with a hammer, Chernak told the court he believed he had the “legal right” to go into Perez’s apartment.

“I agree with you,” Neumann said to Chernak.

12:28 p.m. – Chernak said he was assigned to bring a shield when he responded to the apartment. However, he said he didn’t think about the shield because he wanted to execute the plan, as he understood it.

“Trying to get through the window with the shield and everything would have been a little cumbersome,” Chernak said, in part.

12:29 p.m. – Neumann mentioned Flores, who Chernak happened to train when Flores joined SAPD nearly two decades ago.

“He wasn’t running around like a chicken with his head cut off,” Chernak said, describing Flores’ demeanor on June 23, 2023, in part. “He seemed to be like he always is.”

“You say, ‘how he always is.’ What do you mean by that?” Neumann asked Chernak.

“With him being a sergeant, he’s been to a couple of my calls,” Chernak said of Flores. “I’ve never heard him get angry, yell or seem to yell or get angry. He’s always somewhat calm and cool.”

12:31 p.m. – Portions of Villalobos’ body-worn camera video was played before the court. The video began at the 1:57 a.m. mark on June 23, 2023.

12:37 p.m. – At the 2:02 a.m. mark in Villalobos’ body-worn camera video, he was seen going over Perez’s patio railing.

Shots began ringing out.

12:40 p.m. – A picture of Flores in the middle of the shooting was shown to the court.

“Have you ever seen Alfred Flores’ face look like that before?” Neumann asked Chernak.

“No, sir,” Chernak said.

“Pretty genuine expression of fear. Would you agree?” Neumann asked.

“I would guess, yes,” Chernak said.

Neumann’s cross-examination ended.

12:42 p.m. – Rangel instituted a lunch break.

Background

On June 23, 2023, Perez, 46, experienced a mental health crisis inside her Southwest Side apartment, where SAPD body camera footage showed she was fatally shot by ex-SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos.

The case drew widespread attention and sparked debate over police response protocols.

Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos each face charges in connection with Perez’s death.

All three charged will be tried together, which will make for a packed courtroom.

Former prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Meredith Chacon said the plan to try all three together means each defense team has agreed on some kind of joint strategy.

“It indicates a sharing of resources, and they’re all working together on this defense,” Chacon said.

Each defendant has their own team of lawyers:

Alfred Flores is represented by Thom Nisbet, Christian Neumann and David Christian.

Eleazar Alejandro is represented by Ben Sifuentes and Mario Del Prado, a former division chief in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Nathaniel Villalobos is represented by former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood and his law partners Jay Norton, Jason Goss and Patrick Ballantyne.

As for the state, prosecutors include Felony Criminal Trial Division Chief David Lunan and Daryl Harris.

The trial is being presided over by Judge Ron Rangel of the 379th Criminal District Court.

Ahead of jury selection, a pretrial hearing became heated as attorneys sparred over key issues ahead of the trial. Defense attorneys argued with prosecutors over which evidence and legal arguments should be allowed during the proceedings.

Among the issues discussed was a federal judge’s recent decision to dismiss a civil lawsuit against the officers — a ruling the defense wants jurors to hear about. Prosecutors opposed that motion.

Defense attorneys also objected to any discussion of the Castle Doctrine, or “protection of property” laws, during the trial. They argued it is irrelevant to the facts of the case.

Rangel has yet to rule on those motions.

If convicted, Flores and Alejandro each face up to life in prison. Villalobos, who is facing an aggravated assault by a public servant charge, also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

For a full look back at this case, watch our KSAT Open Court video below:

More recent coverage of this trial on KSAT: