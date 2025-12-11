Warming until our next cold front arrives Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- THURSDAY: Cool morning, comfortable afternoon
- MUGGY: Noticeable humidity Friday and Saturday
- FRONT SUNDAY: Gusty, slight rain chance, cool
FORECAST
THURSDAY: Cool AM, Comfortable PM
Thursday will start cool in the mid 30s/near 40°, but we’ll quickly warm to near 70° in the afternoon.
NEXT FRONT: SUNDAY
A noticeable front takes aim on South-Central Texas on Sunday dropping temperature throughout the day. Plan for a sunrise temperature near 60°, and an afternoon temperature in the upper 50s. It also brings a slight chance of sprinkles.
