Warming until our next cold front arrives Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • THURSDAY: Cool morning, comfortable afternoon
  • MUGGY: Noticeable humidity Friday and Saturday
  • FRONT SUNDAY: Gusty, slight rain chance, cool

FORECAST

THURSDAY: Cool AM, Comfortable PM

Thursday will start cool in the mid 30s/near 40°, but we’ll quickly warm to near 70° in the afternoon.

highs tomorrow

NEXT FRONT: SUNDAY

A noticeable front takes aim on South-Central Texas on Sunday dropping temperature throughout the day. Plan for a sunrise temperature near 60°, and an afternoon temperature in the upper 50s. It also brings a slight chance of sprinkles.

Warming up until our next cold front arrives Sunday.

