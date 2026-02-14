Valentines Day plans could be affected by afternoon storms

WATCH LIVE RADAR ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

VALENTINE’ S DAY: PM storms now -6pm

PM storms now -6pm IMPACTS: Gusty winds & quarter hail with any storms

Gusty winds & quarter hail with any storms TOTALS: Minimal, up to 0.50″

Minimal, up to 0.50″ EXTENDED: Warm & pleasant near 80s

FORECAST

The fast-moving line of storms will sweep west to east through 6 p.m. Currently, we have received multiple reports of pea sized hail, and rainfall totals up to half an inch. Have you received any rainfall totals or hail pictures? Submit them HERE to KSAT Connect!

Most storms will be routine, but we can’t rule out a few turning strong, producing gusty winds and quarter-sized hail. Rainfall amounts will be on the low side, with most locations picking up a quarter-inch or less.

LONGER WEEKEND

Sunday brings a return to sunshine and noticeably drier air. Gusty northwest winds will develop through the afternoon, but temperatures remain comfortable. Highs will land in the 70s on both Sunday and Monday, paired with pleasantly low humidity. Fire weather conditions may be elevated.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are expected to hover around 80 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds and no significant rain chances in sight.

