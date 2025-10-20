Uvalde CISD students, teachers begin first day at new Legacy Elementary School

Uvalde CISD students attended Legacy Elementary School for the first time Monday morning.

The $60 million campus near Vickers Lane and Leona Road both replaces and honors Robb Elementary School three years after the fatal shooting of 19 students and two teachers.

The opening comes two years after construction began on the project and a week after the school’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

School board president Laura Perez told KSAT that multiple Robb Elementary teachers are now working at the new campus.

Parents dropping their kids off on Monday morning expressed that the day was bittersweet.

A father said his daughter has been “talking about it all weekend.”

He said, “I told her, ‘Have fun.’ We just hope the school is safe for the kids.”

