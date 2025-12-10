Uvalde CISD releases thousands of additional records related to Robb Elementary shooting

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District released emails from the day of the shooting as part of more than 15,000 pages of documents related to the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

During the shooting, records show that Elsa Avila, a teacher at Robb Elementary, emailed staff members informing them she had been shot.

During the shooting, another staff member said that law enforcement was knocking on the door.

Hours later, one staff member emailed injured teacher Arnulfo Reyes asking if he was okay.

Two teachers and 19 students died on May 24, 2022, after a gunman entered Robb Elementary and remained in a classroom for more than an hour before officers breached the door and killed him.

Family members of the victims were among those who pushed for the records to be released.

The district has released several batches of records since August.

Earlier this year, a state appeals court judge sided with KSAT and other media organizations in a 2022 lawsuit against the district and county seeking the release of their records related to the massacre.

While UCISD has released thousands of pages of documents, not all records have been turned over to media outlets.

In August, Walsh Gallegos — the firm that represented the district during the records lawsuit — admitted they “made an error” by not releasing all the records initially.

The UCISD board later voted unanimously to hire a new law firm, Thompson & Horton, to represent the district.

The law firm still has about 50,000 documents to review before releasing them to media, Prather said.

