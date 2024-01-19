Two Strange Haunted Roads in Washington Where Gravity Doesn’t Exist

Washington is a state renowned for its natural beauty, history, and culture, yet it also holds captivating mysteries and legends, particularly concerning roads that defy the laws of physics and logic. This article delves into two such enigmatic roads: Prosser Gravity Hill and North Bonneville Gravity Hill. Both are recognized for creating the illusion of objects rolling uphill, seemingly contradicting gravity, and for their association with various paranormal occurrences.

Prosser Gravity Hill: An Otherworldly Nudge

Situated on North Crosby Road near Prosser, Prosser Gravity Hill is a road stretch that appears to incline uphill. However, when a car is placed in neutral, it mysteriously rolls backward, as if guided by an invisible force. This phenomenon has intrigued and confounded visitors for decades, who often leave their mark on the spot with graffiti or chalk. Some claim to hear voices, witness apparitions, or sense cold spots on the road.

Although the cause of this gravity-defying anomaly remains unknown, several theories and legends exist. One popular narrative suggests that the road is haunted by the ghosts of children who perished in a school bus accident on the hill. According to this tale, these spirits push vehicles away from the site where they met their end, possibly seeking help or warning others. Another version involves a Native American burial ground, where ancestral spirits repel intruders from their sacred land.

Regardless of the veracity of these stories, Prosser Gravity Hill draws thrill-seekers and paranormal enthusiasts, with many choosing to visit the road at night to experience its eerie ambiance and the mysterious force.

North Bonneville Gravity Hill: A Road to the Unknown

Located on Evergreen Drive near North Bonneville, North Bonneville Gravity Hill is another road known for the illusion of objects rolling uphill. Similar to Prosser Gravity Hill, when a car is placed in neutral, it rolls backward, seemingly defying gravity. However, this road carries a more ominous reputation, as it is rumored to lead to a portal to another dimension where time and space warp.

According to legend, a group of friends driving along North Bonneville Gravity Hill encountered a fork in the road and chose the left path. As they proceeded, the road darkened, narrowed, and the surroundings became unfamiliar. A sense of dread and unease enveloped them, as if an evil presence watched them. Attempts to turn back were futile, as the right path had vanished, leaving them trapped on the left. Driving on, the road seemed endless, devoid of signs of civilization. Fuel ran low, communication devices failed, and in a desperate attempt to escape, they drove towards a distant light, only to be consumed by a bright white flash, followed by darkness.

Upon awakening, they found themselves back on North Bonneville Gravity Hill, only 15 minutes after the fork. Terrified and bewildered, they never returned to the road. Similar accounts from other drivers describe the fork, the light, and lost time or memory on the road.

Theories vary from portals to other dimensions to hoaxes or hallucinations, yet the true cause of the peculiar phenomena on North Bonneville Gravity Hill remains elusive.

The Conclusion: Unveiling the Enigma

The gravity hills of Prosser and North Bonneville serve as intriguing examples of how our perception can be influenced by our surroundings. Although the most plausible explanation for the apparent anti-gravity effect involves an optical illusion due to the terrain’s shape and the absence of a horizon, the stories and legends surrounding these roads add an element of mystery and fascination to these locations. Whether you are a thrill-seeker pursuing ghost stories or a curious explorer, these gravity-defying roads in Washington are worth a visit.

