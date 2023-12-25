Two Strange Haunted Roads In Ohio Where Gravity Doesn’t Exist

Ohio holds a wealth of enigmas and folklore, some of which challenge the norms of nature and reason. Notably, two peculiar haunted roads, where the laws of gravity appear to lose their hold on vehicles, bikes, and even water, stand out. These roads are King Memorial Road in Mentor and Euler Road in Oxford, also known as Crybaby Lane. This blog will delve into the tales surrounding these gravity-defying roads and offer insights into how you can personally experience these phenomena.

King Memorial Road: The Phantom Bicyclist

Nestled in Mentor, King Memorial Road is a rural route concluding at the intersection of Little Mountain Road in Kirtland Hills. Local legends weave a ghostly narrative around this road, attributing it to a bicyclist killed one fateful night by a car while awaiting a lover. According to the lore, if you drive to the road’s base, halt at the intersection, and shift your car into neutral, a white light will approach from the hills. This spectral bicyclist supposedly aids by pushing your car uphill.

Numerous individuals have tested this theory, recounting sightings of the mysterious light or sensing their vehicles moving against gravity. Some have even documented these occurrences in videos. Skeptics counter that this is merely an optical illusion, influenced by the terrain and the road’s curvature. They argue that the road is, in fact, sloping downward, and the white light is a mere reflection of the moon or a distant streetlight.

Euler Road: The Crying Baby

In Oxford, Euler Road, also known as Crybaby Lane, adds another layer of eeriness to Ohio’s haunted road repertoire. The legend associated with this road tells of a mother who hanged her baby from a tree branch overhanging the road. The tale suggests that driving along this road at night will elicit the haunting cries of the baby, with the mother’s ghost in search of her lost child.

To test this legend, one must drive approximately 100 yards past the Route 732 intersection, stop, and shift the car into neutral. The vehicle will seemingly roll uphill, as if drawn by the baby’s spirit towards the tree. Witnesses have reported hearing the baby’s cries, observing orbs of light in the woods, and even witnessing the apparition of the grieving mother.

However, similar to King Memorial Road, a scientific explanation exists for these phenomena. The road slopes downward, not upward, and the illusions are attributed to the absence of a horizon and the tree formations. The purported cries of the baby could be natural sounds, and the orbs of light might be attributed to fireflies or airborne particles.

Conclusion: Are These Roads Truly Haunted?

The tales of King Memorial Road and Euler Road exemplify how folklore and superstition can infuse ordinary locations with an air of mystery. While these roads draw inquisitive visitors seeking the thrill of defying gravity and encountering the supernatural, there is no definitive proof that these locations are genuinely haunted. Plausible natural explanations exist for the observed phenomena.

If you choose to visit these roads and undertake the experiments, exercise caution and respect. These are public thoroughfares, and obstructing traffic or trespassing on private property should be avoided. Furthermore, be mindful of the potential hazards of nighttime driving on unfamiliar roads. Most importantly, approach the adventure with an open mind, appreciating the journey for what it is—an exploration into the unknown.