Two Strange Haunted Roads In Arizona Where Gravity Doesn’t Exist

Arizona boasts numerous natural wonders and historical attractions, alongside some intriguing and enigmatic locales. Among these, two peculiar and supposedly haunted roads, where the laws of gravity appear to be suspended for vehicles, bikes, and even water, stand out: Dobbins Road in Phoenix and Gravity Hill in Skull Valley. This blog post delves into the tales surrounding these gravity-defying roads and how you can personally experience these phenomena.

Dobbins Road: The Ghost Car

Dobbins Road, traversing South Mountain Park in Phoenix, the largest municipal park in the country, is renowned for its breathtaking views, hiking trails, and wildlife. However, it’s also infamous for paranormal occurrences, including orbs, voices, and apparitions. Among these eerie happenings, the legend of the ghost car haunting Dobbins Road is particularly chilling.

As the story goes, in the 1950s, a young couple met a tragic end when they lost control of their car on Dobbins Road, crashing into a tree and perishing in the ensuing flames. According to legend, their spirits linger in the park, manifesting as a ghost car. This spectral vehicle, described as a black or dark blue sedan devoid of headlights, license plate, or driver, materializes out of nowhere. It pursues or collides with other cars before vanishing into thin air, a haunting reminder of the tragedy that unfolded decades ago.

Yet, the strangeness on Dobbins Road doesn’t end there. The road features a gravity hill, where placing your car in neutral makes it appear to roll uphill. Theories abound, some attributing this phenomenon to the ghost car pushing vehicles away from the crash site, while others propose natural explanations related to the road’s shape and surrounding landscape. Regardless of the cause, experiencing this gravity-defying hill promises a thrilling adventure.

Gravity Hill: The Indian Burial Ground

Gravity Hill, a dirt road leading to the old Skull Valley Cemetery in Yavapai County, approximately 20 miles west of Prescott, adds another layer of mystery to Arizona’s landscape. The cemetery, serving as the final resting place for pioneers, outlaws, and Native Americans, is believed to be haunted by spirits manifesting in cold spots, noises, and shadows. However, the most captivating occurrence is the gravity hill, where vehicles seem to roll uphill when in neutral.

According to the narrative, this gravity hill sits atop an ancient Indian burial ground, where Native Americans buried their chiefs and warriors. Allegedly, the spirits of these ancestors guard the sacred land, using their supernatural power to move objects uphill as a sign of their presence and protection. Some interpret the phenomenon as a portal to another dimension, while others dismiss it as a mere optical illusion created by the road’s slope and the horizon.

Conclusion: Are These Roads Truly Haunted?

The tales surrounding Dobbins Road and Gravity Hill showcase how folklore and superstition can shroud ordinary places in mystery and wonder. While these roads attract curious visitors seeking the thrill of defying gravity and encountering the paranormal, no conclusive evidence supports the notion that they are genuinely haunted. Rational explanations exist for the observed phenomena. Whether one believes in ghosts or not, a visit to these roads promises adventure and stunning scenery.