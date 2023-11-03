Two Pennsylvania Cities Rank Among The ‘Most Dangerous’ In The US

Pennsylvania, a state celebrated for its rich history, diverse culture, and stunning landscapes, harbors a dichotomy as it also hosts some of the nation’s most perilous urban areas, as reported by numerous sources. In this article, we will delve into two Pennsylvania cities, Philadelphia and Chester, both of which rank among the top 10 most dangerous cities in the United States.

Philadelphia: The 7th Most Dangerous City in the US

Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous city in the United States, is renowned for its historical landmarks, cultural attractions, and sports teams. Nevertheless, it grapples with elevated crime rates, particularly in specific neighborhoods.

As per Wallet Hub, Philadelphia holds the disheartening title of the 7th most dangerous city in the United States. This ranking is based on three critical dimensions: home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety. Shockingly, the city exhibits a crime rate a staggering 97% higher than the state average, with residents facing a 1 in 25 chance of falling victim to crime.

The most volatile areas of Philadelphia lie in North and West Philadelphia, where incidents of shootings, robberies, and homicides are disturbingly common. In 2022, the city witnessed a distressing 562 recorded murders, marking a historical high. Philadelphia’s challenges extend beyond crime, with issues like poverty, homelessness, and drug abuse exacerbating the situation.

Chester: The 9th Most Dangerous City in the US

Nestled in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, the small city of Chester, with its population of approximately 34,000, resides near the Delaware River, in close proximity to Philadelphia. While Chester once thrived as an industrial hub, it has grappled with economic and social decline over the years.

According to Wallet Hub, Chester claims the unsettling position of the 9th most dangerous city in the United States, employing the same criteria applied to Philadelphia. The city boasts a disquieting crime rate that soars 205% above the state average, leaving residents with a 1 in 18 likelihood of experiencing criminal incidents.

The primary factors fueling crime in Chester encompass poverty, unemployment, and educational deficits. The median household income in Chester hovers around a mere $29,000, with a poverty rate standing at 37%. Unemployment is notably high, reaching 11%, and a mere 69% of adults hold a high school diploma or higher. Additionally, the city contends with issues like gang violence, drug trafficking, and corruption.

Conclusion

Pennsylvania, while home to numerous favorable attributes, also grapples with significant safety challenges. Two of its cities, Philadelphia and Chester, rank among the most dangerous in the United States, as indicated by various sources. These urban centers are plagued by high rates of violent and property crimes, compounded by low levels of economic and social well-being. A concerted effort involving increased resources, interventions, and reforms from local and state authorities is imperative to rectify and enhance their circumstances.