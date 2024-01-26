Trump’s Legal Struggle: Testimony Cut Short in E. Jean Carroll Case

Donald Trump spent only a brief time on the witness stand during the ongoing defamation trial against him.

The judge instructed the jury to ignore a significant portion of his testimony and prevented him from responding to several questions.

During the court proceedings, Trump disrupted the trial by persistently asserting that he had never met E. Jean Carroll.

Rarely before have so many people – journalists, legal pundits, and the public – waited so long to hear Donald Trump say so little. On Thursday, the Republican frontrunner took the witness stand in the Manhattan federal courtroom for the second E. Jean Carroll defamation trial. However, the federal judge presiding over the case limited Trump’s direct testimony to brief answers for just four questions, keeping the proceedings concise.

During his approximately three-minute testimony, Trump affirmed his statements in an October 19, 2022, deposition where he denied raping Carroll and stated she was “not my type.” Trump’s responses to his attorney’s questions were cut short by the judge, who carefully controlled the proceedings.

Trump’s testimony focused on defending himself and his family, asserting his innocence, and expressing dissatisfaction with the legal process. Despite vocalizing personal grievances and insisting on his innocence outside the jury’s hearing, the jurors remained unaware of these remarks.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, informed the judge that Trump had muttered his intention to continue denying the allegations despite constraints on his testimony. The judge intervened, directing Trump to keep his voice down.

In a limited cross-examination, Kaplan questioned Trump about not attending Carroll’s previous trial, where he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The defamation suit, filed in 2019, faced delays over legal questions related to Trump’s presidential status.

The judge’s rulings based on “collateral estoppel” determined Trump’s liability for defamation, focusing the second trial solely on damages. Despite the trial’s limitations, Trump continued to dispute Carroll’s claims outside the courtroom, emphasizing that he had never met her, contrary to photographic evidence and the prior court verdict.

Before Trump’s testimony, the judge clarified that the earlier jury verdict could not be relitigated, emphasizing the legal principle against do-overs. Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, assured the judge that Trump’s testimony would adhere to the specified scope.

After Trump’s brief testimony, the defense rested, and the judge informed the jury that closing arguments would take place the following morning. As Trump left the courtroom, he voiced discontent, proclaiming, “This is not America,” a sentiment unaddressed by Carroll and Kaplan as they exited.