“Tragic Accident” is What Cops Call the Boston Box Truck Crash That Hurt Six People

At least six people were hurt in a box truck accident on a busy street in downtown Boston on Tuesday. The rental car was stuck against a building, and the police commissioner called it a “tragic accident.”

Based on the early investigation, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “We don’t have any reason to believe that this was done on purpose.”

Four people were hurt and taken to hospitals in the area. One person was in serious condition, and the other three were stable by Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. Two others refused to get medical help at the spot.

It was said that the truck driver was in serious condition but is now stable.

Police say the accident happened in Chinatown at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Emergency Medical Services and the Boston Fire Department helped people at the scene.

Pics from the scene showed the bright yellow Penske truck lying on its side between a pole and a shopfront, with the cab smashed.

The truck was rented to a business that hauls goods, Penske said in a statement.

Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston said it was “quite shocking” to see so much damage in such a busy place. Support staff for people who have been through trauma will be in the area, she said, visiting residents and companies.

“Given the time of day and the number of people who walk by this area, this could have been a lot worse,” Hayden said. “In many ways, we’re lucky, but we’ll keep the injured in our thoughts and prayers, especially the person who is in critical condition.”

Hayden said that the district attorney’s office will look into whether anyone should be held responsible, even though the crash seems to have been an accident. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call the cops with any information.

Penske said it would help with the probe and added, “Our thoughts are with those who have been hurt in this unfortunate incident.”

Between Tyler and Washington streets, Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street were closed Tuesday afternoon while cops worked the scene. Cox said that traffic will be slow in the area and that officials are working hard to get the nearby streets open as soon as possible.