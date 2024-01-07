Three Cities in Washington Offering Free Land to People

Washington, a state boasting diverse landscapes, abundant natural resources, and a thriving economy, also ranks among the most expensive places to reside due to high housing costs and taxes. For those seeking affordable land ownership, several free land programs in the state might pique interest. This blog post introduces three Washington cities offering free land to those ready to relocate and establish homes or businesses.

Elwood: A Historic Town with a Vision

Situated in Whitman County within the Palouse region of eastern Washington, Elwood, founded in 1886, started as a railroad stop and farming community. Presently hosting around 200 residents, the town features a historic downtown district with a museum, library, post office, and a few shops and restaurants.

Elwood is extending an offer of free land within a new subdivision equipped with water, sewer, and electricity connections. These quarter-acre lots, valued at approximately $20,000, aim to attract new residents and businesses, fostering economic and cultural revitalization. To qualify, applicants must submit a building plan and application to the town council, commit to commencing construction within six months, and complete it within two years. Building permits and fees, totaling around $2,000, are the responsibility of the applicant.

Anderson Island: A Scenic Island with a Community Spirit

Located about 15 miles southwest of Tacoma, Anderson Island, the southernmost in Puget Sound, charms with its scenic beauty, wildlife, and recreational opportunities. With a population of around 1,000, the island spans eight square miles, featuring two freshwater lakes, a golf course, a marina, a historical society, and various parks and trails.

Anderson Island’s Riviera development offers free land, valued at approximately $25,000, to those wishing to build homes. To qualify, applicants must submit an application and building plan to the Riviera Community Club, commit to commencing construction within a year, and complete it within three years. Building permits and fees, totaling about $3,000, and an annual membership fee of $715 for maintenance and amenities are part of the commitment.

Marblemount: A Gateway to the North Cascades

Nestled in Skagit County at the western entrance of the North Cascades National Park, Marblemount, established in 1890, serves as a gateway for outdoor enthusiasts. With a population of about 200, the town relies on tourism and offers free land along its main street to those interested in establishing businesses.

The half-acre lots, valued at approximately $30,000, aim to attract new businesses that enhance services and job opportunities. To qualify, applicants must submit an application and business plan to the town council, commit to commencing construction within a year, and complete it within two years. Building permits and fees, totaling about $4,000, are part of the commitment.

Conclusion

While Washington presents opportunities for land seekers, it also poses challenges. Prospective landowners must carefully consider the advantages, disadvantages, and requirements of each city’s free land program. Research and thoughtful consideration are crucial before embarking on this rewarding yet demanding venture. Free land may not be entirely cost-free, but with dedication, it can be a fulfilling endeavor worth pursuing.