Three Cities in Illinois Offering Free Land to People

Have you ever dreamt of owning your own land but found the high prices to be a hurdle? If so, you might find interest in the free land programs available in Illinois. Yes, you read that correctly: free land. Certain cities in Illinois are providing free land to individuals willing to relocate and build a home. However, before you start packing, it’s crucial to be aware of the catches and conditions associated with these opportunities. In this blog post, we’ll explore three cities in Illinois that offer free land and the qualifications necessary for this exciting prospect.

Grafton

Grafton, situated at the convergence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers, approximately 40 miles north of St. Louis, is a picturesque city known for its historic buildings, wineries, and outdoor activities. Grafton is offering free land in the Grafton Hills neighborhood, with land lots available for purchase at $5,000 each. Purchasers have three years to build a house on the property. After completion, the city reimburses the homeowner’s land cost. There are currently 26 lots, each about one-third of an acre.

To qualify for Grafton’s free land program, applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Have a minimum income of $40,000 per year.

Agree to reside in the house for at least five years after completion.

Construct a house meeting the city’s design and construction standards, including a minimum size of 1,400 square feet, a two-car garage, and a brick or stone exterior.

Cover all costs associated with building the house, including permits, utilities, and taxes.

Marquette Heights

Marquette Heights, a small city in Tazewell County, approximately 10 miles south of Peoria, offers a quiet community with a low cost of living, a good school system, and recreational opportunities. Free land is available in the Marquette Heights Estates subdivision, with lots ranging from 0.2 to 0.4 acres.

To qualify for Marquette Heights’ free land program, applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Have a minimum credit score of 640 and a debt-to-income ratio of no more than 43%.

Agree to build a house within one year of receiving the land.

Construct a house meeting the city’s design and construction standards, including a minimum size of 1,200 square feet, a two-car garage, and a vinyl siding exterior.

Cover all costs associated with building the house, including permits, utilities, and taxes.

New Richland

New Richland, a rural city in Henry County, approximately 60 miles southwest of Chicago, boasts a peaceful and prosperous community with a strong agricultural base and rich history. Free land is available in the Homestead Acres subdivision, with lots around 0.3 acres each.

To qualify for New Richland’s free land program, applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Have a minimum income of $50,000 per year.

Agree to build a house within two years of receiving the land.

Construct a house meeting the city’s design and construction standards, including a minimum size of 1,600 square feet, a two-car garage, and a brick or stone exterior.

Cover all costs associated with building the house, including permits, utilities, and taxes.

Conclusion

While the idea of obtaining free land in Illinois is enticing, it comes with its challenges. Meeting specific criteria, adhering to strict rules, and investing substantial time and money in building a house are prerequisites.

Nevertheless, if you’re seeking a change of scenery, a new adventure, or a way to save on land costs, these programs might be worth considering. With careful research, weighing of pros and cons, and professional consultation, you could end up with a beautiful home in a charming city, enjoying the benefits of living in Illinois. Good luck!