THIS WEEK: Increasing storm chances

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WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Light jacket may briefly be needed tomorrow
  • ACTIVE PATTERN: A more energized pattern later this week and weekend
  • SEVERE WEATHER?: Possible this weekend

FORECAST

TOMORROW

Tomorrow morning will be cool.

We’ll have another cool start, in the low- to mid-50s. We’ll warm up to near 80°.

MORE ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD

Scattered showers and non-severe storms Thursday and Friday ... Scattered strong/severe storms possible this weekend.

Better rain chances show up later this week and weekend, with the highest odds on Friday and Sunday. Showers and storms will be isolated to scattered. Strong storms can’t be ruled out, however, it’s too early to pinpoint when or where that might occur.

Severe weather will be possible across Texas Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

NEXT WEEK

The pattern looks to stay active into next week. We’re still outside the scope of any forecast for Fiesta, but you’ll want to stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

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