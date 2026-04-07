THIS WEEK: Increasing storm chances

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Light jacket may briefly be needed tomorrow

Light jacket may briefly be needed tomorrow ACTIVE PATTERN: A more energized pattern later this week and weekend

A more energized pattern later this week and weekend SEVERE WEATHER?: Possible this weekend

FORECAST

TOMORROW

We’ll have another cool start, in the low- to mid-50s. We’ll warm up to near 80°.

MORE ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD

Better rain chances show up later this week and weekend, with the highest odds on Friday and Sunday. Showers and storms will be isolated to scattered. Strong storms can’t be ruled out, however, it’s too early to pinpoint when or where that might occur.

NEXT WEEK

The pattern looks to stay active into next week. We’re still outside the scope of any forecast for Fiesta, but you’ll want to stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

QUICK WEATHER LINKS