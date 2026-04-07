THIS WEEK: Increasing storm chances

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Light jacket may briefly be needed tomorrow
- ACTIVE PATTERN: A more energized pattern later this week and weekend
- SEVERE WEATHER?: Possible this weekend
FORECAST
TOMORROW
We’ll have another cool start, in the low- to mid-50s. We’ll warm up to near 80°.
MORE ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD
Better rain chances show up later this week and weekend, with the highest odds on Friday and Sunday. Showers and storms will be isolated to scattered. Strong storms can’t be ruled out, however, it’s too early to pinpoint when or where that might occur.
NEXT WEEK
The pattern looks to stay active into next week. We’re still outside the scope of any forecast for Fiesta, but you’ll want to stay tuned for updates throughout the week!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- WATCH LIVE: Doppler Radar
- Hourly and 10-Day Forecast
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.