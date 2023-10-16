This Texas City Has Been Named the Scariest Roads in the State

Texas, as a vast state, boasts an extensive network of roads, each offering a unique blend of scenery, convenience, and, in some cases, peril.

According to a comprehensive study by MoneyGeek, the Lone Star State holds the unfortunate distinction of having some of the most treacherous roads in the United States, accounting for over 10,000 fatal crashes spanning the years 2018 to 2020.

So, which Texan city stands out as the epicenter of road-related apprehension? The answer may not align with your expectations.

Dallas: The Most Dangerous City for Drivers

The metropolis of Dallas, situated in Texas, occupies the apex position when it comes to perilous roadways, as per MoneyGeek’s findings. Within its bounds, several roads beckon caution, and here are the top four among them, determined through a thorough analysis encompassing fatal accidents, crash rates per mile, and causal factors:

I-45:

I-45, traversing from the coastal city of Galveston to the heart of Dallas, emerges as the most treacherous thoroughfare in Texas and clinches the second spot on the national scale. The period between 2018 and 2020 witnessed a staggering 56 fatal accidents on this route.

I-45 is notorious for its ceaseless traffic, inadequate illumination, and frequent construction work, adding to the perils. Drivers navigating this stretch contend with intoxicated motorists, speedsters, and the distractions of modern life, making it an unequivocal risk zone.

I-35:

Extending across a sprawling 400-mile span through Texas, Interstate 35, as documented by the Houston Chronicle, logged 290 fatalities over the past five years, solidifying its status as one of the state’s most precarious highways.

This artery courses through major urban centers like Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas, often suffering from congested traffic, a mix of vehicles that includes trucks and motorcycles, and tricky sections characterized by sharp bends, narrow lanes, and uneven road surfaces, further elevating the danger quotient.

U.S. Highway 83:

Stretching across the Texas landscape, U.S. Highway 83 extends from the Mexican border to the Canadian one. In Texas, it threads through rural enclaves and small municipalities.

The period from 2018 to 2020 marked 45 fatal accidents along this route, a significant number of which resulted from head-on collisions, rollovers, and encounters with wildlife.

The highway’s limitations become evident, especially under low-visibility conditions, such as nighttime and adverse weather conditions.

I-10:

Another of Texas’ transcontinental thoroughfares, I-10, spans from east to west, linking major urban hubs like Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso.

Over the years 2018 to 2020, I-10 witnessed 43 fatal accidents, with a particularly dangerous stretch near Beaumont, responsible for 17 of those fatalities.

This segment is particularly perilous due to its elevated speed limits, frequent fog, and unexpected traffic bottlenecks, creating a recipe for disaster.

In Conclusion

The act of driving in Texas inherently carries a degree of risk, accentuated, particularly within the Dallas vicinity. This city, with some of the most intimidating roads in the state and even in the nation, demands a heightened sense of awareness from its drivers. Safety measures that should not be overlooked encompass:

Staying sober and alert while driving

Adhering to speed limits and all traffic regulations

Maintaining a safe following distance from other vehicles

Avoiding distractions such as phone calls and texting

Checking weather conditions and road status before commencing a journey

Wearing seat belts and employing appropriate child car seats

By adhering to these guidelines, drivers can notably reduce their susceptibility to becoming unfortunate statistics on Texas’ most unnerving roadways.