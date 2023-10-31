This Small Donut Shop in Connecticut Has Been Named the Best Doughnut Shop

If you’re on the hunt for the finest donuts in Connecticut, you might be inclined to visit well-known chains such as Dunkin’ or Donut Crazy. However, there’s a charming donut establishment in East Lyme that has been crowned as the state’s top donut shop by CT Magazine. This gem is known as Flanders Donut & Bake Shop, a family-owned bakery dedicated to crafting fresh, delectable donuts on a daily basis.

What Sets Flanders Donut & Bake Shop Apart?

Flanders Donut & Bake Shop has been a beloved part of the community since 1976 and has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout the years. This shop places a strong emphasis on using high-quality ingredients and time-honored recipes to produce donuts that are light, fluffy, and utterly delightful.

Their menu boasts a wide array of flavors, ranging from the classic glazed and chocolate frosted options to more unique choices like maple bacon and Reese’s peanut butter crumb. Additionally, they offer traditional cake donuts, yeast-raised donuts, and filled varieties brimming with luscious cream or fruity jelly fillings.

How to Savor Flanders Donut & Bake Shop?

For the ultimate Flanders Donut & Bake Shop experience, consider paying them a visit in the early morning hours when their donuts are still warm and fresh. You have the option to order donuts by the dozen or individually, and you’re free to mix and match your preferred flavors.

To complement your donuts, they offer a selection of beverages including coffee, tea, and hot chocolate from their menu. The shop features a cozy seating area where you can unwind and relish your treats, or you can opt for takeout and share these delectable goodies with your friends and family.

Locating Flanders Donut & Bake Shop

Flanders Donut & Bake Shop is conveniently situated at 327 Flanders Road in East Lyme, CT. They welcome patrons from Tuesday to Sunday, operating from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. To stay updated on their latest specials and promotions, you can also follow them on social media through their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

When it comes to discovering Connecticut’s finest donuts, a visit to Flanders Donut & Bake Shop is a must. Your taste buds won’t be disappointed!