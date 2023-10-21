This Ohio Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in the State

The Ohio Hospital, also known as the Lima Tuberculosis Hospital, stands as a weathered and unsettling structure that once accommodated hundreds of tuberculosis patients. Constructed in 1911, it served its purpose until 1972 when it ceased operations due to the dwindling tuberculosis cases and financial constraints. Since then, this abandoned facility has fallen into a state of decay, attracting urban explorers, ghost hunters, and thrill-seekers.

A Glimpse into the History of the Ohio Hospital

The Ohio Hospital belonged to a network of sanatoriums established across the nation in the early 20th century to treat tuberculosis patients, a highly infectious and lethal lung disease. Designed by architect Samuel Hannaford, known for works such as the Cincinnati Music Hall and City Hall, this hospital occupied a 150-acre expanse on the outskirts of Lima, Ohio, and boasted a capacity for 300 beds. Comprising several buildings, it included an administrative center, children’s and women’s buildings, men’s quarters, a nurses’ residence, a laundry facility, a power plant, and numerous cottages.

The hospital aimed to provide patients with a wholesome and healthful environment, offering fresh air, sunshine, and rest as integral parts of their treatment. Additionally, educational and recreational activities like gardening, sewing, reading, and music were available to patients. Nevertheless, life at the hospital was fraught with challenges. Many patients endured painful treatments, isolation from their families, and the constant specter of death. Tragically, numerous patients met their demise within the hospital, with some laid to rest in unmarked graves on the hospital grounds.

The Enigmatic Aura of the Ohio Hospital

In 1972, after more than six decades of operation, the Ohio Hospital shuttered its doors. A private owner acquired the facility with plans to convert it into a nursing home, but this vision never materialized. Subsequently, the hospital was left abandoned and subjected to neglect and deterioration. Over time, the facility suffered vandalism, looting, fire damage, and the erosive forces of weather. Moreover, the hospital became a focal point for those who have a fascination with the paranormal, as they assert that the premises are inhabited by the restless spirits of past patients and staff.

Alleged paranormal activities at the hospital encompass:

Audible phenomena such as footsteps, voices, screams, coughs, and moans echoing through deserted hallways and chambers.

Visual apparitions of nurses, doctors, children, and patients in various areas of the hospital.

Experiences of cold spots, unexplained touches, shoves, and inexplicable scratches attributed to unseen entities.

Occurrences of equipment malfunctions, including rapid battery depletion and camera failures.

Instances of capturing mysterious orbs, misty figures, elusive shadows, and spectral forms in photographs and videos.

Some of the hospital’s most haunted areas include:

The children’s building, is marked by a history of youthful patients facing untimely deaths and alleged mistreatment.

The women’s building, was linked to a purported suicide by hanging from a window by a female patient.

The men’s building, rumored to be the site of a gruesome axe murder committed by one patient against another.

The basement tunnels, historically used for transporting deceased bodies to the morgue or crematorium.

The Ongoing Journey of the Ohio Hospital

At present, the Ohio Hospital is under the ownership of Allen County Commissioners, who have been actively seeking a buyer or developer for the property. Unfortunately, due to the extensive disrepair of the buildings and the high costs associated with either renovation or demolition, no viable proposals have emerged thus far. Consequently, the hospital continues to be a blight on the community, posing safety concerns, while also serving as a source of intrigue and curiosity for those willing to delve into its eerie and haunted past.