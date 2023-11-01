This Ohio City was Named One of the Best in the Country for Renters

If you’re in search of an affordable and comfortable place to lease in Ohio, you might be pleasantly surprised by the city that has earned the title of the nation’s top rental destination according to Rent Cafe. It’s not Columbus, Cleveland, or Cincinnati, but rather Youngstown, a charming small city nestled in northeastern Ohio with a rich history and a diverse culture.

What Sets Youngstown Apart?

Youngstown is a city that has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent times. Once a thriving industrial hub, Youngstown faced a downturn following the collapse of the steel industry in the 1970s and 1980s. The city grappled with high unemployment, poverty, crime, and a declining population.

However, Youngstown has successfully reinvented itself as a hub for innovation, education, and the arts. The city has invested in revitalizing its downtown area, attracting new businesses and residents, and supporting local institutions like Youngstown State University and the Butler Institute of American Art.

What to Expect as a Renter in Youngstown?

One of the primary advantages of renting in Youngstown is its low cost of living. According to Rent Cafe, the average monthly rent in Youngstown is $631, which is a significant 46% lower than the national average. Youngstown offers a range of rental options, from snug apartments to spacious houses, in diverse neighborhoods to suit your preferences and lifestyle. Additionally, as a resident, you can take advantage of the numerous amenities and attractions that Youngstown has to offer, including:

The Mill Creek MetroParks is a picturesque park system featuring hiking trails, golf courses, gardens, and wildlife. The Covelli Centre, is a versatile arena hosting concerts, sporting events, and shows. The DeYor Performing Arts Center is a historic theater showcasing musicals, plays, and symphonies. The Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor is a museum narrating the city’s industrial heritage and labor movements. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a minor league baseball team that plays at Eastwood Field.

Where to Find Youngstown?

Youngstown is situated in Mahoning County, near the Pennsylvania border, approximately 65 miles southeast of Cleveland and 61 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. It’s easily accessible via Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 422. Youngstown can also be reached by bus or plane through the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

If you’re on the hunt for the finest city in Ohio for renters, make sure to consider Youngstown. Here, you’ll not only save on rental expenses but also immerse yourself in a lively and diverse community that caters to a wide range of interests.