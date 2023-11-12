This North Carolina Interstate Was Named the Deadliest Road in the U.S

North Carolina boasts stunning landscapes, encompassing mountains, beaches, and forests. However, navigating its roads can be perilous, particularly for those unfamiliar with the varied terrain, weather, and traffic conditions.

Notably, Interstate 85, stretching from the Virginia to South Carolina borders and passing through major cities like Durham, Raleigh, and Charlotte, has gained notoriety as one of the state’s most hazardous thoroughfares.

As highlighted in research conducted by Nagle & Associates, P.A., a law firm specializing in motor vehicle collisions, a particularly treacherous segment of Interstate 85, between exits 36 and 41 in Charlotte, earned the grim distinction of being the deadliest five-mile stretch in North Carolina and one of the nation’s most lethal.

Between 2000 and 2019, 39 fatal crashes claimed the lives of 42 individuals on this section, earning it the title of the “#1 Scariest Drive in America” by Savoteur.com and inclusion on multiple lists of the country’s most dangerous roads.

What factors contribute to the perilous nature of Interstate 85?

Several elements contribute to the elevated fatality rate on Interstate 85, including:

High Traffic Volume: Interstate 85 bears a heavy traffic load, with approximately 120,000 vehicles daily, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. This congestion fosters impatience and frustration, leading to aggressive driving behaviors, speeding, and tailgating. Additionally, serving as a major route for interstate commerce, the road witnesses a significant presence of trucks and commercial vehicles, heightening the risk of severe collisions. Infrastructure and Maintenance Issues: Originally constructed in the 1950s, Interstate 85 has not kept pace with the demands of modern traffic. Its outdated infrastructure, characterized by narrow lanes, sharp curves, inadequate lighting, and uneven pavement, poses challenges for drivers. Frequent construction zones, poor drainage contributing to flooding, and hydroplaning during rainy conditions further exacerbate safety concerns. Unpredictable Driving Conditions: Traversing diverse landscapes and climates, from mountains to coastal plains, Interstate 85 subjects drivers to unpredictable weather conditions such as fog, snow, ice, rain, wind, and heat. Elevation changes and numerous interchanges, exits, and entrances add complexity, requiring constant driver vigilance.

How can the safety of Interstate 85 be enhanced?

Recognizing the vital role of Interstate 85 in North Carolina, both state and federal authorities are committed to improving its safety through various measures:

Infrastructure and Technology Investment: The N.C. Department of Transportation has undertaken projects to upgrade the highway, including lane widening, shoulder additions, bridge improvements, and the installation of advanced signage and signals. Technological advancements, such as intelligent transportation systems, ramp meters, and variable speed limit signs, aim to enhance traffic management and communication. Enforcement of Laws and Regulations: To address safety concerns, the N.C. Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies have increased their presence on Interstate 85. This includes rigorous enforcement of laws pertaining to speed limits, seat belts, distracted driving, impaired driving, and commercial vehicle safety. Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives further promote responsible driving. Community Involvement and Collaboration: Stakeholders, including the N.C. Department of Transportation, actively engage with the community, seeking feedback and insights on safety issues and potential solutions. Collaboration efforts involve participation in initiatives like the Interstate 85 Corridor Coalition, the Interstate 85 Safety Summit, and the Interstate 85 Safety Week, fostering a collective commitment to road safety.

Conclusion:

Interstate 85 stands as both a vital connector and a potential danger in North Carolina. While it has earned a reputation as the deadliest road in the U.S., ongoing efforts to invest in infrastructure, enforce regulations, and engage with the community underscore a collective commitment to transforming it into a safer and more secure route for all travelers.