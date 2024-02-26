This New York Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in the State

New York State is home to many haunted and abandoned places, but few are as eerie and mysterious as the former Utica State Hospital. This hospital, which was the first state-run facility for the mentally ill in the country, operated from 1843 to 1978 and housed thousands of patients over the years.

Many of them suffered from neglect, abuse, and experimental treatments, such as lobotomies and electroshock therapy. Some of them died within the hospital walls and were buried in unmarked graves on the grounds. Today, the hospital is a crumbling ruin that is said to be haunted by the restless spirits of its former inhabitants.

The History of Utica State Hospital

The Utica State Hospital was founded by Dr. Amariah Brigham, a pioneer in the field of psychiatry and the first president of the American Psychiatric Association. He envisioned a humane and progressive institution that would provide moral treatment and occupational therapy for the mentally ill.

He also designed the hospital’s main building, which was a massive Greek Revival structure with a central dome and two wings. The building, which was completed in 1850, was considered an architectural marvel and a symbol of civic pride.

However, Brigham’s vision soon faded as the hospital became overcrowded and understaffed. The hospital’s population grew from 140 patients in 1843 to over 2,000 in 1890. The hospital also expanded its facilities, adding more buildings, cottages, farms, and a cemetery.

The hospital’s standards of care declined as well, as patients were subjected to harsh conditions, such as poor sanitation, inadequate food, and lack of ventilation. Many patients were also restrained, isolated, or subjected to invasive procedures, such as lobotomies, which were performed by Dr. Walter Freeman, the infamous “ice pick” surgeon.

The hospital’s reputation deteriorated further in the 20th century, as it became the subject of scandals, lawsuits, and investigations. In 1972, a journalist named Geraldo Rivera exposed the horrors of the hospital’s Willowbrook ward, which housed children with developmental disabilities.

He revealed that the children were living in filth, neglect, and abuse, and that they were used as guinea pigs for hepatitis experiments. His report sparked public outrage and led to reforms in the mental health system. The hospital was eventually closed in 1978, after the state passed the Willowbrook Consent Decree, which mandated the deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill and the development of community-based services.

The Hauntings of Utica State Hospital

After the hospital’s closure, most of its buildings were demolished or repurposed, except for the main building, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building was left abandoned and decaying, and became a magnet for urban explorers, vandals, and ghost hunters. Many people have reported paranormal activity within the hospital, such as hearing voices, footsteps, screams, and laughter, seeing apparitions, shadows, and orbs, feeling cold spots, touches, and pushes, and smelling strange odors, such as blood, rot, and sulfur.

Some of the most haunted areas of the hospital are the basement, where the morgue and the autopsy room were located, the fourth floor, where the lobotomy patients were housed, and the dome, where Dr. Brigham had his office and where he allegedly hanged himself.

Some of the most notorious ghosts of the hospital are the Nurse, who is seen wearing a white uniform and carrying a clipboard, the Little Boy, who is heard crying and asking for his mother, the Old Man, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair and staring blankly, and the Shadow Man, who is a dark and menacing figure that lurks in the corners.

The Future of Utica State Hospital

The fate of the Utica State Hospital is uncertain, as it faces the threats of vandalism, arson, and demolition. The building is owned by the state, but it is managed by the nonprofit organization Save Our Structures (SOS), which aims to preserve and restore the historic landmark.

SOS has been working with the state and the local community to find a viable use for the building, such as a museum, a hotel, or a cultural center. However, the project faces many challenges, such as funding, zoning, and environmental issues. The building also needs extensive repairs, as it suffers from water damage, mold, asbestos, and structural problems.

Despite the difficulties, SOS and its supporters are hopeful that the Utica State Hospital can be saved and given a new life. They believe that the building is not only a valuable piece of history, but also a potential asset for the city’s economic and social development. They also hope that by honoring the hospital’s past, they can help heal the wounds of its former patients and staff, and perhaps even appease its restless ghosts.