This Nebraska City Has Been Named the Best Big City in the U.S.

Omaha, Nebraska, might not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking about major U.S. cities, but it has been ranked as the best one to live in, according to a recent assessment by Niche. Niche, a website providing information and reviews on schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces, evaluated over 200 cities with populations exceeding 200,000, considering factors such as cost of living, diversity, public schools, nightlife, health, and crime.

Omaha secured an overall A grade, surpassing well-known cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston. Here are some reasons why Omaha stands out as the premier big city in the U.S.

Affordable and Comfortable Living

One of the primary advantages of residing in Omaha is its affordability. The median home value in Omaha is $174,100, lower than the national average of $217,500. Additionally, the median rent is $933 per month, compared to the national average of $1,062. The cost of living in Omaha is 8% lower than the national average, making it easier for residents to save money and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

Omaha offers a variety of housing options, from historic mansions and bungalows to modern apartments and condos. The city comprises distinctive neighborhoods, each with its own character and amenities. Notable areas include Downtown, Old Market, Benson, Dundee, Aksarben, and Blackstone.

Diverse and Vibrant Culture

Omaha is not only affordable but also diverse and vibrant, boasting a population of 501,469, making it the largest city in Nebraska and the 40th largest in the U.S. The city is home to people of different races, ethnicities, religions, and backgrounds, fostering a rich and inclusive culture.

According to Niche, Omaha has a diversity grade of A-, with 68% of the population being white, 13% black, 12% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 4% belonging to other races.

Omaha also boasts a thriving arts and entertainment scene, featuring numerous museums, theaters, galleries, festivals, and venues.

Notable attractions include the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Joslyn Art Museum, the Durham Museum, the Omaha Community Playhouse, the Holland Performing Arts Center, and the Orpheum Theater. Omaha hosts several annual events, such as the College World Series, the Omaha Film Festival, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival, and the River City Rodeo and Stock Show.

Strong and Growing Economy

Another reason why Omaha is considered the best big city in the U.S. is its robust and expanding economy. Omaha boasts a median household income of $63,979, higher than the national average of $62,843, and a low unemployment rate of 3.1%, compared to the national average of 6.0%.

The city features a diverse and stable mix of industries, including finance, insurance, health care, transportation, education, and technology. Home to several Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies, such as Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific, Mutual of Omaha, TD Ameritrade, Kiewit, and Valmont Industries, Omaha also nurtures a vibrant startup scene with various incubators, accelerators, and coworking spaces supporting entrepreneurs and innovators.

Conclusion

Omaha, Nebraska, holds the top spot as the best big city in the U.S. to live in, as per Niche’s 2020 ranking. The city provides affordable and comfortable living, a diverse and vibrant culture, and a strong and growing economy, making it an attractive and desirable destination for those seeking a big city experience with a small-town feel. Omaha is more than just a city; it is a welcoming community that embraces and celebrates its residents and visitors.