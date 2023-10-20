This Minnesota Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in the State

Minnesota boasts a rich tapestry of natural beauty, cultural marvels, and historical sites. Nevertheless, it harbors a shadowy aspect, with locations steeped in eerie tales from bygone eras. One such place is the Anoka State Hospital, a former mental institution that witnessed distressing experiments, maltreatment, and death.

The History of the Anoka State Hospital

In 1900, the Anoka State Hospital was established as Minnesota’s inaugural state asylum for the mentally afflicted. Nestled on a picturesque bluff overlooking the Rum River near Anoka, it was envisioned as a facility providing compassionate and up-to-date care for individuals grappling with mental conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.

Regrettably, the hospital’s actual reality diverged drastically from its noble goals. Swiftly, it became overcrowded, inadequately staffed, and financially strained. Patients endured brutal and inhumane treatments, including electroshock therapy, lobotomies, insulin-induced comas, and hydrotherapy. Many patients succumbed to these procedures or were claimed by negligence and illness. Some were laid to rest in unmarked graves in a nearby cemetery.

Furthermore, the hospital garnered a sinister reputation for being shrouded in paranormal occurrences. Both patients and staff attested to witnessing apparitions, hearing disembodied voices, sensing chilling drafts, and observing objects moving seemingly of their own accord. The subterranean tunnels connecting the structures, where patients would attempt escape or self-harm, were particularly notorious for hauntings.

Nearly a century later, in 1999, the hospital ceased operations. Some edifices met the wrecking ball, while others were repurposed into offices or apartments. Nevertheless, a few original structures remain abandoned and deteriorating, serving as a draw for urban explorers and paranormal enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in the eerie ambience.

The Hauntings of the Anoka State Hospital

The Anoka State Hospital is renowned as one of Minnesota’s most haunted locales, possibly earning nationwide notoriety. Many individuals who have ventured near or into the facility have recounted a spectrum of supernatural encounters, including:

The apparition of a nurse who, according to legend, hanged herself in one of the wards. She is said to manifest in a white uniform with a noose around her neck and occasionally attempts to communicate with or warn visitors to depart. The specter of a patient who endured a lobotomy at the hands of a doctor. He is said to wander the hospital, searching for his missing brain, sometimes even aggressively interacting with or attempting to pull visitors into his room. The ghost of a child who met his demise within the hospital. Accounts speak of him playing with abandoned toys or balls, occasionally emitting joyful laughter or piteous calls for his mother. The apparition of a man who suffered a fatal electrical accident. He is believed to trigger electrical malfunctions or power outages within the hospital, sometimes appearing as a brilliant flash of light or a fireball. The ghost of a woman who met a tragic fate at the hands of her spouse. She is thought to haunt the cemetery where she was interred, sometimes unleashing blood-curdling screams or desperate cries for assistance.

These are just a few of the spirits purportedly lingering within the Anoka State Hospital. Some claim to possess photographic or audio evidence of these encounters, while others describe physical sensations like being touched, pushed, scratched, or bitten by imperceptible forces.

The Future of the Anoka State Hospital

The Anoka State Hospital stands as a repository of untold secrets and enigmatic stories. It witnessed myriad tragedies and terrors and now plays host to numerous restless souls.

The hospital’s fate remains uncertain. Some advocate for its preservation as a historical landmark or museum, while others push for its demolition or redevelopment into a different entity. Enthusiasts of the paranormal seek to explore and probe its mysteries, while some prefer to distance themselves or consign the hospital to oblivion.

No matter what destiny ultimately befalls the facility, one aspect remains clear: it ranks among the most spine-chilling places in Minnesota, an indelible memory for those who’ve ventured within its confines.