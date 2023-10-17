This Kentucky City Has Been Named the Safest in the State.

Safety is a paramount consideration when selecting a place to reside, work, or explore. Nobody wishes to grapple with the looming specter of crime, violence, or the perpetual anxiety of property theft or damage. Consequently, many individuals seek dependable resources that rank the safety of various cities and towns nationwide.

One such source is SafeWise, a website dedicated to delving into security, crime, and safety-related concerns. Annually, SafeWise releases reports on the safest cities within each state and the entire country, drawing from the most recent FBI crime statistics. In their eighth annual Safest Cities in Kentucky report, they have identified Taylor Mill as the safest city in the Bluegrass State, a home rule-class city nestled in Kenton County, home to approximately 7,000 residents.

What makes Taylor Mill the safest city in Kentucky?

Taylor Mill distinguishes itself with an astonishingly low violent crime rate of a mere 0.3 incidents per 1,000 people, a staggering 86% less than the national average of 2.2. This translates into an exceptionally low risk of residents and visitors falling victim to assault, robbery, sexual assault, or homicide. Astonishingly, in 2018, Taylor Mill reported only two violent crimes, both categorized as aggravated assaults.

Additionally, Taylor Mill boasts a low property crime rate, with 6.2 incidents per 1,000 people, a remarkable 46% lower than the national average of 11.4. This means that individuals in Taylor Mill face a reduced risk of experiencing burglaries, car thefts, or property vandalism. In 2018, the city recorded a mere 43 property crimes, predominantly larceny-thefts.

What are some other factors that contribute to Taylor Mill’s safety?

Beyond these encouraging crime statistics, Taylor Mill offers other compelling reasons for its status as a secure and appealing residential destination. As highlighted by SafeWise, these factors include:

A Vibrant Sense of Community: The residents of Taylor Mill demonstrate a robust sense of community and civic involvement, fostering a safe and welcoming environment. Quality Education: Taylor Mill is home to a high-quality public school system and abundant educational opportunities, ensuring the well-being and development of its younger population. Economic Prosperity: The city enjoys a diverse and thriving local economy, with ample job opportunities, contributing to residents’ financial stability and overall safety. Strategic Location: Taylor Mill benefits from a strategic location, offering proximity to major urban centers such as Cincinnati and Lexington, which enhances access to various amenities. Scenic Environment: The city boasts a picturesque and natural environment, replete with parks and recreational facilities, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

How does Taylor Mill compare to other Kentucky cities?

While Taylor Mill secures its position as the safest city in Kentucky, it’s worth noting that it’s not the sole city in the state that prioritizes safety. According to SafeWise, 19 other cities earned spots in the top 20 list of the safest cities in Kentucky for 2023. Some notable contenders include:

West Liberty (Ranked #2): With a violent crime rate of 0.4 and a property crime rate of 4.7. Prospect (Ranked #3): Showcasing a violent crime rate of 0.5 and a property crime rate of 5.0. Columbia (Ranked #4): Sporting a violent crime rate of 0.6 and a property crime rate of 5.2. Paintsville (Ranked #5): Exhibiting a violent crime rate of 0.7 and a property crime rate of 5.3.

In Conclusion

Taylor Mill, according to SafeWise’s latest report founded on FBI crime statistics, rightfully claims its title as Kentucky’s safest city. Taylor Mill not only maintains remarkably low rates of violent and property crimes but also offers a host of features that enhance its appeal as a secure place to call home.

It’s important to note that Taylor Mill is just one example of Kentucky’s charm and safety, as numerous cities in the state combine low crime rates with a high quality of life. Kentucky’s natural beauty, friendly populace, and charming towns all contribute to its allure, with Taylor Mill shining as a prime exemplar of these virtues.