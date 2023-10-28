This Illinois City Has Been Named the Best Big City in the U.S.

The United States boasts a multitude of remarkable and varied cities, yet one in particular stands out. According to the esteemed travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, Chicago claims the title of the best large city in the United States. Situated in Illinois, on the shores of Lake Michigan, Chicago is a city that truly has it all: culture, history, architecture, art, culinary delights, sports, and more. What distinguishes Chicago as the premier big city in the U.S., and how does it captivate both its visitors and residents? Let’s explore this further.

Condé Nast Traveler’s Criteria for Ranking the Best Big Cities

Condé Nast Traveler is a prominent travel publication that annually presents its Readers’ Choice Awards, a highly respected acknowledgment of excellence in the travel industry. These awards are determined by the votes of over 500,000 readers from around the world, who rate their travel experiences in various categories, including hotels, resorts, islands, cities, cruises, airlines, and more.

Condé Nast Traveler defines a “big city” as a city with a population exceeding 300,000, excluding suburbs and metropolitan areas.

Why Chicago Claims the Title of the Best Big City in the U.S.

Chicago, with a population of approximately 2.7 million, is a large city with a rich history dating back to its founding in 1833. It grew rapidly during the 19th and 20th centuries, becoming a vital transportation and industrial hub. The city is renowned as the birthplace of skyscrapers, jazz, blues, improv comedy, and deep-dish pizza.

Chicago’s distinction as the best big city in the U.S. can be attributed to several key factors, including:

Iconic Skyline and Landmarks: Chicago boasts one of the world’s most impressive skylines, featuring architectural masterpieces such as Willis Tower, John Hancock Center, Wrigley Building, and Cloud Gate. The city is also home to historic and cultural landmarks like Navy Pier, Millennium Park, Grant Park, the Art Institute of Chicago, Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Lincoln Park Zoo. Diverse Neighborhoods: With over 70 distinct neighborhoods, Chicago reflects its rich diversity and heritage. Each neighborhood possesses its unique character, charm, and attractions. From Chinatown to Little Italy, Greektown to Pilsen, each locale offers its own special experiences. Culinary Delights: Chicago is a haven for food enthusiasts, offering a vast array of cuisines and dishes. From the renowned deep-dish pizza and hot dogs to Italian beef sandwiches, the culinary scene is diverse and enticing. The city also serves up an array of ethnic specialties, from Mexican and Polish to Vietnamese. Additionally, Chicago features Michelin-starred restaurants and casual eateries. Lively Entertainment: Chicago is a city that never sleeps, offering a wide range of entertainment options. Visitors and residents can attend shows at renowned theaters and comedy clubs, enjoy live music at jazz and blues clubs or festivals, watch games at legendary sports venues or bars, and dance the night away at nightclubs and lounges. Warm and Welcoming Community: Chicago is known for its friendly and welcoming residents who exude warmth and hospitality. Chicagoans take pride in their city and are eager to share it with others. Visitors and residents alike are treated with courtesy and assistance.

Benefits of Visiting or Living in Chicago

Chicago not only earns the title of the best big city in the U.S. but also ranks among the top places to visit or reside globally. The city offers numerous advantages to both visitors and residents, including:

Convenient Location: Chicago’s central location in the U.S. makes it easily accessible by plane, train, car, or bus. The city boasts an efficient public transportation system that includes buses, trains, subways, and bicycles. Its walkable and bikeable downtown provides an abundance of attractions and amenities. Cultural and Historical Riches: Chicago celebrates its culture and history with a wealth of museums, galleries, monuments, and festivals. The city offers insights into art, architecture, science, industry, politics, and sports through its world-class institutions. Furthermore, its multicultural heritage is showcased in its ethnic neighborhoods and events. Natural Beauty and Environment: Chicago embraces its natural beauty with numerous parks, gardens, beaches, and trails. Visitors can savor breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River from waterfronts and bridges. The city’s green spaces and wildlife can be explored in its forest preserves and zoos.

In Conclusion

Chicago’s designation as the best big city in the U.S. according to Condé Nast Traveler’s reader votes can be attributed to its stunning skyline, diverse neighborhoods, delectable cuisine, vibrant entertainment, and welcoming community. The city further offers a prime location, a rich cultural and historical scene, and a beautiful natural setting. In essence, Chicago has something to offer everyone.