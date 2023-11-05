This Hospital Has Been Named the Best Healthcare Provider in Utah

Utah offers numerous attractions and charms, and within its borders lies a hidden treasure for those seeking top-notch healthcare. According to U.S. News & World Report, the University of Utah Hospital stands as the premier medical facility in the state.

This 613-bed academic medical center boasts national recognition in three adult specialties and garners high-performance ratings in 11 additional areas. In fact, the University of Utah Hospital is not just the finest healthcare institution in Utah; it ranks among the top 100 hospitals across the United States.

What Sets the University of Utah Hospital Apart?

The University of Utah Hospital distinguishes itself in several ways, including:

Excellence: Renowned for its excellence in patient care, research, education, and innovation, the University of Utah Hospital serves as the flagship institution for the University of Utah Health, the state’s sole academic health system. Moreover, it plays a pivotal role as the primary teaching and research hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine, which consistently ranks among the nation’s top 50 medical schools. Expertise: Boasting a dedicated team comprising over 1,300 physicians and 5,000 staff members, the University of Utah Hospital offers expert care across a broad spectrum of specialties and subspecialties. It holds national rankings in areas such as cancer care, ophthalmology, and rehabilitation, and maintains high-performing status in cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, rheumatology, and urology. Experience: With roots dating back to its establishment in 1905 as a humble four-bed clinic, the University of Utah Hospital has evolved into a cutting-edge facility, annually tending to the healthcare needs of over 500,000 patients. The hospital also holds a legacy of pioneering medical breakthroughs, including the first artificial heart transplant, the inaugural total knee replacement, and the inaugural gene therapy for an inherited disease.

How to Reach the University of Utah Hospital?

For easy access to the University of Utah Hospital, you can visit its campus situated at 50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132. Alternatively, you may contact the hospital at (801) 581-2121 or explore its website at www.healthcare.utah.edu. Here, you can schedule appointments, locate a healthcare provider, or gain insights into the various services and programs available. The hospital remains open around the clock, seven days a week, and accepts most insurance plans.

If you are in search of the finest healthcare provider in Utah, the University of Utah Hospital should undoubtedly be your top consideration. Here, you will discover not only quality and compassion but also a commitment to excellence and a wealth of expertise.