This Hospital Has Been Named the Best Healthcare Provider in Kentucky

Kentucky, situated in the south-central region of the United States, is renowned for its natural landscapes, horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass music. Despite its many attributes, the state also grapples with various health challenges, including high rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and opioid addiction.

Consequently, securing top-notch healthcare services becomes imperative for the well-being of its residents. In accordance with the most recent rankings from U.S. News & World Report, Norton Healthcare stands out as Kentucky’s premier healthcare provider. Norton Healthcare is a non-profit health system serving the Louisville metropolitan area and its adjacent counties.

What sets Norton Healthcare apart?

Norton Healthcare holds the distinction of being Kentucky’s largest healthcare system, boasting five hospitals, 14 urgent care centers, 14 outpatient facilities, and a network of over 250 physician offices.

With more than 16,000 employees and 2,500 physicians, it offers a comprehensive array of services encompassing primary care, specialty care, surgery, emergency care, rehabilitation, behavioral health, cancer treatment, women’s health, pediatrics, and neuroscience. Furthermore, Norton Healthcare is the operator of Norton Children’s Hospital, Kentucky’s sole full-service pediatric hospital.

Norton Healthcare is celebrated for its commitment to patient care, delivering quality outcomes, fostering innovation, and actively engaging with the community. The institution has earned a plethora of awards and recognitions from various reputable organizations, including:

The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) has bestowed Magnet hospital status upon all five Norton Healthcare hospitals, a prestigious recognition for nursing excellence. The Joint Commission has accredited all Norton Healthcare hospitals and awarded them the Gold Seal of Approval, symbolizing exceptional quality and safety. Four out of five Norton Healthcare hospitals have received the highest four-star rating in Kentucky from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The U.S. News & World Report has ranked Norton Healthcare as the top regional hospital in Louisville and the second-best hospital in Kentucky. Additionally, Norton Children’s Hospital has been recognized as the premier children’s hospital in the state and is among the top 50 children’s hospitals nationally in four specialties: cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, nephrology, and urology. The Leapfrog Group has bestowed an A grade for patient safety upon all Norton Healthcare hospitals, representing the highest level of safety. The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) has recognized all Norton Healthcare hospitals with the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, signifying the highest level of recognition for stroke care. The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC) has accredited all Norton Healthcare cancer centers as comprehensive community cancer programs, representing the highest level of accreditation for cancer care.

How Norton Healthcare serves the community:

Norton Healthcare’s commitment extends beyond delivering top-tier healthcare; it is equally dedicated to enhancing the overall health and well-being of the community through:

Offering complimentary or low-cost screenings, educational programs, and support groups for various health conditions, such as breast cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and lung disease. Providing financial assistance to eligible patients who may struggle with covering their medical expenses. Participating in clinical trials and research endeavors aimed at uncovering new treatments and potential cures for various diseases. Collaborating with local schools, churches, businesses, and organizations to promote health awareness and preventive measures. Supporting charitable initiatives and events that benefit the community, including the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, the American Heart Association Heart Walk, and the March of Dimes March for Babies. Contributing funds and resources to local non-profit organizations addressing social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence, and mental health.

Norton Healthcare transcends its role as a healthcare system; it emerges as a beacon of excellence in healthcare and a devoted partner in promoting community wellness. It unequivocally stands as Kentucky’s premier healthcare provider.