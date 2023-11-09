This Hospital Has Been Named the Best Healthcare Provider in Florida

Florida offers numerous attractions and charms, alongside a substantial demand for high-quality healthcare. With its diverse population, including seniors and tourists, the state requires healthcare facilities that can deliver exceptional and accessible services to its residents and visitors.

According to a publication known as Newsweek, the top-ranking hospital in Florida is Tampa General Hospital. This academic medical center boasts 1,041 beds and has achieved national recognition in six adult specialties, with high performance in five additional areas. Tampa General Hospital not only stands as Florida’s premier healthcare provider but also secures a place among the top 100 hospitals worldwide.

What Sets Tampa General Hospital Apart?

Tampa General Hospital holds a special status for various reasons, including:

Excellence: Renowned for its excellence in patient care, research, education, and innovation, Tampa General Hospital serves as the flagship institution of Tampa General Health, a comprehensive healthcare system catering to over four million people across 23 counties. Furthermore, it serves as the primary teaching and research hospital for the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine, a medical school consistently ranked among the top 50 in the nation. Expertise: The hospital boasts a dedicated team of over 1,600 physicians and 9,000 staff members, specializing in a wide array of medical fields and subspecialties. Tampa General Hospital secures national rankings in cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology, orthopedics, and urology. Additionally, it garners high-performing status in cancer treatment, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology and lung surgery, and rheumatology. Experience: With a rich history of community service and medical advancement, Tampa General Hospital traces its roots back to 1927 when it began as a municipal hospital. Since then, it has evolved into a modern, comprehensive facility, annually treating over 50,000 inpatients and 600,000 outpatients. The hospital has been at the forefront of medical breakthroughs, achieving milestones such as Florida’s first successful kidney transplant, the Southeast’s first heart transplant, and the state’s inaugural pediatric heart transplant.

How to Access Tampa General Hospital?

To access Tampa General Hospital, you can visit its campus in Tampa, situated at 1 Tampa General Circle, Tampa, FL 33606. Alternatively, you may contact the hospital by phone at (813) 844-7000 or visit its website at www.tgh.org. These channels can be used to schedule appointments, locate a physician, or explore the hospital’s various services and programs. Tampa General Hospital operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and accommodates most insurance plans.

If you are in search of the finest healthcare provider in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is a highly recommended choice. You’ll not only encounter quality and compassion but also a wealth of excellence and expertise.