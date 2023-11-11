This Georgia Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in the State

Georgia is a state boasting numerous historic and picturesque attractions, yet it harbors a darker, more ominous side. Rumors abound about haunted locations throughout Georgia, where ghosts, spirits, and other paranormal entities are said to roam.

One such eerie site is an abandoned hospital with a chilling reputation and a horrifying history—the Central State Hospital in Milledgeville. Once the largest mental institution globally, it now stands as one of the most unsettling places in the state.

The Historical Background of Central State Hospital

Established in 1842 as the Georgia State Lunatic, Idiot, and Epileptic Asylum, Central State Hospital initially aimed to offer humane and compassionate care for the mentally ill. However, it soon descended into a place marked by neglect, abuse, and sheer horror. The institution rapidly expanded, sprawling across 2,000 acres with over 200 buildings. At its zenith, it housed nearly 12,000 patients grappling with various mental disorders, physical disabilities, and societal stigmas.

Yet, Central State Hospital faced severe issues of overcrowding, understaffing, and inadequate funding. Patients endured appalling conditions and underwent brutal treatments like lobotomies, electroshock therapy, and restraints. Many succumbed to disease, malnutrition, or violence, their final resting places unmarked on the hospital grounds. Notorious for becoming a dumping ground for societal outcasts—criminals, orphans, and minorities—the hospital gained a grim reputation.

The hospital’s decline in the 1950s and 1960s resulted from advancements in medication, the deinstitutionalization movement, and the exposure of its atrocities. By 2010, most of its structures closed, leaving behind a desolate ghost town of decaying and haunted edifices.

The Hauntings of Central State Hospital

Widely acknowledged as one of Georgia’s most haunted places, Central State Hospital is believed to be infested with the tormented spirits of those who suffered within its walls. Numerous paranormal investigators and enthusiasts recount eerie and terrifying phenomena:

Apparitions, shadows, or figures are sighted in windows, hallways, or rooms. Auditory experiences like voices, screams, moans, or laughter, are captured through EVPs. Sensations of cold spots, touches, or pushes, accompanied by hair or clothes being tugged. Unpleasant odors, such as rotting flesh, blood, or urine. Equipment malfunctions, including drained batteries, failed cameras, or flickering lights. Nightmares, visions, or memories related to the hospital’s grim past.

Haunted Buildings at Central State Hospital

Several buildings within the hospital are notorious for paranormal activity:

Powell Building: Once the main administration building, it is haunted by the ghost of Dr. Thomas A. Powell, the former superintendent known for cruel and experimental methods. Walker Building: The male maximum-security building, reputedly haunted by the ghosts of tortured and violent patients. Jones Building: The female maximum-security building, believed to be haunted by the ghosts of abused and neglected patients.

The Future of Central State Hospital

The fate of Central State Hospital remains uncertain, facing threats of demolition, vandalism, and decay. Some structures have been repurposed, and transformed into a museum, college, or prison. Others have been preserved as historic landmarks, while some await an unknown destiny, abandoned and forgotten.

Central State Hospital beckons visitors to explore its enigmatic history, challenging them to uncover the truths behind its legendary tales. However, this exploration demands respect and caution, as the aged and fragile buildings house spirits that may be both angry and hostile. The haunting legacy of Central State Hospital persists, lingering long after visitors depart.

For those interested in experiencing this chilling locale, Central State Hospital, located at 620 Broad St, Milledgeville, GA 31062, is open to the public. However, access to the buildings is restricted and regulated. Prospective visitors are advised to contact the hospital administration or local authorities before planning a visit, exercising caution and respect due to the potentially dangerous and haunted nature of the site.