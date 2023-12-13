This Florida City Has the Highest Cocaine Consumption Rate in America

Cocaine is one of the most addictive and dangerous drugs in the world, and its use has been on the rise in the United States since 2013. According to the latest data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), global cocaine production reached a record high of 1,976 tons in 2020, an increase of 25% from the previous year. The main source of cocaine is Colombia, which accounts for 70% of the world’s supply.

Cocaine is smuggled into the US through various routes, including land, sea and air. One of the main entry points is Florida, which has a long coastline and proximity to the Caribbean and Latin America. Florida is also a major consumer of cocaine, with an estimated 1.2% of the population aged 12 and older using the drug in the past month in 2018, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).

But which city in Florida has the highest cocaine consumption rate in America? According to a recent study by the Sewage Analysis Core Group Europe (SCORE), which measures drug residues in wastewater, the answer is Miami.

How Miami Tops the List

The SCORE study analyzed wastewater samples from 120 cities in 37 countries in 2020, and found that Miami had the highest cocaine residue per 1,000 people per day, with 1,045 milligrams. This means that Miami residents consumed an average of 1 gram of cocaine per person per day, which is equivalent to about 20 lines or 10 doses.

The study also found that Miami had the highest cocaine consumption rate in the world, surpassing other major cities such as Barcelona, Zurich, Amsterdam and London. The only city that came close to Miami was Antwerp, Belgium, with 934 milligrams of cocaine residue per 1,000 people per day.

The high cocaine consumption rate in Miami is not surprising, given the city’s history and culture. Miami has been a hub for cocaine trafficking and distribution since the 1970s, when Colombian cartels established their operations in the city and unleashed a wave of violence and corruption. The cocaine trade fueled the economic boom and the glamorous lifestyle of Miami, which was depicted in popular media such as the TV show Miami Vice and the movie Scarface.

Today, Miami is still a major destination for cocaine, as well as a transit point for other drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The city attracts tourists, celebrities, businessmen and partygoers from all over the world, who are drawn to its sunny weather, vibrant nightlife, diverse culture and exotic appeal. Cocaine is widely available and affordable in Miami, with a gram costing between $50 and $80, compared to $100 and $150 in other US cities.

The Consequences of Cocaine Use

While cocaine may seem like a glamorous and harmless drug, it has serious and potentially fatal consequences for both individuals and society. Cocaine is a powerful stimulant that affects the brain and the body, causing euphoria, alertness, confidence, energy, paranoia, anxiety, aggression, insomnia, heart problems, stroke, seizures, overdose and addiction.

Cocaine use can also lead to social and economic problems, such as crime, violence, accidents, health care costs, lost productivity, family breakdown, child abuse and environmental damage. According to the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), the economic cost of cocaine use in the US was estimated at $193 billion in 2007, the latest year for which data is available.

How to Address the Cocaine Problem

The cocaine problem in Miami, and in the US in general, is not easy to solve, as it involves multiple factors and stakeholders. However, some possible strategies to address the issue include:

Reducing the supply and demand of cocaine through law enforcement, interdiction, international cooperation, prevention, education, treatment and recovery programs.

Improving the data collection and analysis of cocaine use and its impacts, using methods such as wastewater testing, surveys, hospital records, drug testing and epidemiological studies.

Raising awareness and reducing stigma about the harms and risks of cocaine use, and providing accurate and evidence-based information to the public, especially to young people, who are more vulnerable to experimentation and peer pressure.

Supporting and expanding the availability and accessibility of harm reduction services, such as needle exchange, safe injection sites, naloxone distribution, drug checking and overdose prevention.

Promoting and facilitating the access and affordability of treatment and recovery options, such as medication-assisted treatment, behavioral therapy, counseling, peer support and aftercare.

Conclusion

Miami is the city with the highest cocaine consumption rate in America, and one of the highest in the world, according to a recent study by SCORE. This reflects the city’s long and complex relationship with cocaine, which has shaped its economy, culture and identity. However, cocaine use also has negative and costly consequences for individuals and society, and requires a comprehensive and coordinated response from all sectors and levels of government, as well as from civil society and the private sector. Cocaine is not a harmless or glamorous drug, but a serious and deadly threat that needs to be addressed with urgency and effectiveness.