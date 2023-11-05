This Colorado City was Named One of the Best in the Country for Renters

Colorado boasts a plethora of attractions and allure, but it also grapples with a high cost of living and a fiercely competitive housing market. For numerous individuals, the more affordable and flexible option in Colorado is renting, rather than purchasing a home.

Nonetheless, it’s crucial to note that not all cities in Colorado extend the same level of renter-friendliness and appeal. According to findings from Apartment List, a platform featuring rental listings and market data, Fort Collins emerges as the premier city for renters in Colorado.

This medium-sized northern Colorado city boasts an impressive A+ renter satisfaction score, making it not only the ideal city for renters in Colorado but also one of the top 10 cities nationwide for renters.

What Sets Fort Collins Apart?

Fort Collins earns its distinction for several compelling reasons:

Location: Nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains, Fort Collins treats residents to breathtaking vistas and convenient access to outdoor recreational activities. Moreover, its proximity to Denver, the state capital and Colorado’s largest city, just an hour’s drive away, enhances its appeal. Fort Collins benefits from a moderate and sun-soaked climate, characterized by four distinct seasons and low humidity.

Economy: Fort Collins boasts a robust and diverse economy, boasting a low unemployment rate of 4.9% and a high median household income of $66,469. Home to Colorado State University, a prominent research institution, the city continually attracts students, faculty, and funding. The tech sector in Fort Collins is thriving, with major players like Hewlett-Packard, Intel, and Broadcom maintaining a presence in the city. The city also fosters entrepreneurship and innovation, with initiatives like Fort Collins Startup Week and the Innosphere, a technology and science incubator.

Culture: Fort Collins exudes a vibrant and diverse cultural vibe, marrying its rich history with a progressive outlook. Its historic downtown, known as Old Town, teems with shops, eateries, bars, and art galleries. The city’s music and arts scene thrives, with venues such as the Lincoln Center, the Aggie Theatre, and the Mishawaka Amphitheatre offering a plethora of entertainment. Fort Collins also garners a reputation for its environmental consciousness and social awareness, demonstrated through initiatives like the Fort Collins Climate Action Plan and the Fort Collins Human Relations Commission.

How to Savor Fort Collins as a Renter?

For a fulfilling experience as a renter in Fort Collins, securing a suitable and budget-friendly dwelling within the city is paramount. As per Apartment List, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fort Collins stands at $1,150, falling below both the state average of $1,305 and the national average of $1,621. A diverse array of rental options awaits, from cozy studios to spacious townhouses, across various neighborhoods that cater to your preferences and lifestyle. Additionally, Fort Collins abounds with enticing amenities and attractions, including:

The Horsetooth Reservoir, a picturesque lake offering boating, fishing, swimming, and hiking.

The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, an interactive museum showcasing the region’s natural and cultural history.

The New Belgium Brewing Company, a renowned craft brewery known for producing popular beers like Fat Tire and Voodoo Ranger.

The Fort Collins Farmers Market, a seasonal marketplace brimming with fresh and locally sourced produce, meats, cheeses, and baked goods.

If you’re in search of the optimal city for renters in Colorado, Fort Collins should undoubtedly be at the top of your list. Here, you’ll discover not only quality and comfort but also an abundance of fun and adventure.