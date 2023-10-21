This City in Oregon Was Just Named the Healthiest Place To Live in the Entire Country

Portland, Oregon, boasts a plethora of attractions, including a vibrant culture, diverse community, robust economy, and stunning natural surroundings. Remarkably, Portland has earned the distinction of being the healthiest city in the United States. This accolade is supported by the 2023 Healthiest Places to Live in Oregon report from Niche, which ranks Portland as the top city in Oregon and the 19th healthiest place nationwide. Here are some compelling reasons why Portland is an exceptional choice for a wholesome and joyful life.

Quality of Life

Portland is renowned for its exceptional quality of life, encompassing aspects such as housing, education, job opportunities, safety, and amenities. The city’s median home value stands at $472,900, surpassing the national average of $217,500, yet remaining affordable compared to other major cities. Portland boasts a robust public school system with an 82% average graduation rate, along with esteemed institutions like Portland State University and Reed College.

A low unemployment rate of 4.5% (compared to the national average of 5.4%) and a diversified economy featuring technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and tourism sectors contribute to the city’s allure. Safety is another feather in Portland’s cap, with a violent crime rate of 5.2 per 1,000 residents, below the national average of 6.1 per 1,000.

Residents enjoy a rich tapestry of amenities, from parks and museums to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and entertainment venues. Portland’s globally inspired food scene, emphasizing local and organic ingredients, food carts, and farmers markets, is particularly noteworthy.

Health and Fitness

Promoting health and fitness is a core tenet of Portland’s identity. The city boasts an average life expectancy of 81.2 years, surpassing the national average of 78.9 years. The obesity rate in Portland is impressively low at 22.6%, compared to the national average of 30.9%. Portland offers a plethora of opportunities for physical activity, including hiking, biking, kayaking, skiing, and surfing.

With over 200 miles of bike lanes, Portland ranks among the most bike-friendly cities in the United States. The city’s 10,000+ acres of public parks, including the expansive Forest Park, constitute one of the nation’s most extensive urban forest systems. Additionally, Portland offers numerous gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, and wellness establishments to cater to residents’ diverse needs.

Environment and Sustainability

Portland prioritizes environmental well-being and sustainability, exemplifying a deep commitment to ecological responsibility. The city enjoys a low air pollution index of 6.8 out of 100, notably lower than the national average of 58.4 out of 100. Its impressive recycling rate of 63% surpasses the national average of 35%.

Portland is dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 and has implemented various initiatives to reach this target, such as embracing renewable energy sources, fostering public transportation, advocating green building practices, and supporting local businesses. The city is also a hub for environmental organizations and passionate activists working diligently to safeguard Oregon’s natural resources and wildlife.

Conclusion

Portland stands as a haven for a healthy lifestyle, offering a top-tier quality of life, fitness opportunities, and a commitment to environmental sustainability. Notably, it has earned the distinction of being the healthiest city in Oregon and one of the healthiest places in the United States. If you seek a place to reside that will elevate your well-being and happiness, consider making Portland your home.